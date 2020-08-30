Vision Carthage unveils mural concept for downtown building

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Downtown Carthage might have a new mural honoring some of the community’s most famous natives by this time next year, pending some serious fundraising.
Abi Almandinger, executive director of Vision Carthage, hosted an unveiling Sunday afternoon in front of about 40 local residents on the sidewalk on the southeast corner of the Carthage square to announce plans to install a mural, created by artist Andy Thomas, on the east wall of McBride’s Antiques, 136 E. Fourth St.
The event unveiled what the mural will look like and who will be featured on the 28-by-44-foot creation.
“We wanted to select one of the artists within the deep resources in our community, and we reached for the cream of the crop by approaching Andy Thomas with our committee’s idea of celebrating people who were from Carthage who had gone on to become famous,” Almandinger said. “He graciously accepted our challenge, and we knew our project was in great hands.”
Almandinger said Vision Carthage will kick off the effort to raise between $100,000 and $115,000 during Tuesday’s Give Carthage online fundraising campaign hosted by the Carthage Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
Concept
Almandinger said the Vision Carthage committee wanted to celebrate some of the people who had roots in Carthage and had gone on to do great things in the world.
“The project is titled ‘Big Dreams Grow in Carthage’ and strives to help children realize they can be anyone they want to be regardless of being from a small town,” Almandinger said. “We had recognized that the McBride building was the perfect blank canvas for a project like this, with its location being important as it is as the corridor from the downtown to the Historic Homes District we have on Grand Avenue.”
Thomas created a piece of art that features the architectural gems of Carthage — the Jasper County Courthouse on the square, Phelps House in the Historic Homes District, and others — and surrounds them with the famous people and the careers that took them to greater things.
The people to be portrayed in the mural include Carl Hubbard, a baseball player; Marlin Perkins, zoologist and 1970s television star; Annie Baxter, the first woman elected to political office in Missouri in 1890; David Newell, actor in 110 Hollywood movies from the 1920s to 1950s; Janet Kavandi, NASA astronaut and veteran of three space shuttle missions; James Scott, the ragtime musician from the early 1900s; Felix Wright, player for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns; and Kent D. and Mary L. Steadley, whose memorial trust has given more than $25 million to Carthage schools, medical causes and other community projects.
The mural will also honor Carthage’s artist community with specific portrayals of Thomas and Lowell Davis, Jerry Ellis, Sam Butcher, Bob Tommey, and the late Bill Snow.
The mural
Thomas unveiled a colorful, almost fantasy version of his hometown with children at play and bright colors throughout.
“There really seemed to be three themes that everybody wanted to portray in the mural,” Thomas said. “One is we want to honor some of the great people who have come from Carthage. Two, we wanted to honor Carthage, and third, we wanted to honor the art and artists in Carthage. We decided to create a fantastical version of Carthage with the courthouse and the architectural gems of Carthage, and children playing around them. And the children playing is kind of the theme of this because, of the people we’re going to honor here, they all grew up here and they all played here as children and that became part of their life and part of what made them famous.”
Almandinger said one of the challenges was creating a scene that will withstand the rigors of time and remain visible for decades.
The sun is hard on murals painted outside, so Vision Carthage is contracting with Paul Whitehill, of Whitehill Enterprises of Joplin, to create the mural out of porcelain tiles.
“There are three main reasons why Vision Carthage selected the tile process,” Whitehill said. “One, a hand-painted mural has a limited lifetime. These tiles are UV-stable and will never fade in the sun. Two, we will be replicating Andy’s original artwork as if he painted it on the wall himself, and three, this mural will be here for generations to enjoy.”
The space
The space where the mural will be installed was created out of the 2013 fire that burned down the historic building that once stood where a county parking lot is now and damaged McBride’s Antiques. Keith McBride has spent years restoring his building from the damage that fire caused.
The building that houses McBride’s Antiques is historic in its own right. It was built in the 1870s and housed the Burlingame and Chaffey Opera House when it first opened.
McBride said he’s happy to see the mural adorn his building.
“I’m a big history fan, and anything that has to do with local history, I’m in favor of,” McBride said. “The wall itself is sort of an eyesore that I haven’t been able to take care of myself, so to me it’s a big win for Carthage and it’s good for the building. I’m just the one that owns it currently —140 years from now someone else will own it and hopefully that mural is still there to represent the time.”
Give Carthage Day
The fifth annual Give Carthage Day will give people a chance to donate online to 14 Carthage not-for-profits, including Vision Carthage.
Participants include artCentral, Art Feeds, Bright Futures Carthage, Carthage Area United Way, Carthage Council on the Arts, Carthage Crisis Center, Carthage Family Literacy Council, Carthage Historic Preservation, Fair Acres Family YMCA, Kellogg Lake Nature Preserve, Powers Museum, the RISE Coalition and Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre.
Nonprofits will raise money from online donations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday on the website givecarthage.org, or in-person donations can be brought to Cherry’s Art Emporium on the square, the Give Carthage Headquarters for the day.
Jeff Williams, president of the Carthage Community Foundation, said the foundation and event sponsors will offer more than $18,000 in matches and prizes for the not-for-profits in hourly giveaways through the day.
“This year, Give Carthage Day is more important than ever as operations of nonprofits have been greatly affected by COVID-19 and many have had to cancel fundraising events due to the pandemic,” Williams said. “CCF is pleased to provide our nonprofit agency partners with this platform to raise critical funds for the important work they do in our community.”
