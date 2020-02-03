Many of the 25 recommendations made by Vision Joplin 2022 in 2017 have been adopted or are being advanced, leaders of the community visioning group said Monday night at a meeting of the Joplin City Council.
Vision Joplin involved nearly 150 residents who began work in December 2016 to gather input and recommend projects and initiatives that could be started by 2022 to help drive population and revenue growth for Joplin. Representatives of that group delivered a report of the organization's core team in May 2017 containing the recommendations in the areas of governance, quality of life, healthy living and wellness, education, job growth, and positive marketing and branding of the city.
Clifford Wert, chairman of Vision Joplin, introduced a 30-minute presentation by leaders of the six study committees on those topics to update the council and residents on the status of the projects.
One of the key areas were the findings of several subcommittees that identified quality of life projects they believed would make Joplin a more attractive place to live.
Among those are the update of legislation that keeps alive the Missouri Museum and Cultural District Act enabling the establishment of a revenue district to fund cultural arts and museums. The change extended the time period for a city that sustains a disaster such as Joplin experienced in the 2011 tornado to establish a revenue district within 15 years after a disaster.
Vision Joplin members worked with the city and state legislators to get the time limit of the law extended.
"This change will not only create opportunity for Joplin through May 2026, but for all communities across the entire state of Missouri should a presidential declaration (of disaster) occur in their city," Vision Joplin representative Emily Frankoski said.
Another is the establishment of the Creative Learning Alliance that is working to start a discovery center for children. Audie Dennis, president of that group, outlined the steps taken so far to research and lay the groundwork for that project, saying construction is planned in 2024.
Two of three initiatives sought by the health and wellness committee have already been achieved, committee chairman Scott Vorhees said. Those are the passage of Tobacco 21 adopted by the City Council in December and a city prescription drug monitoring program established in late 2017.
Yet to be done is work to expand the city's trail systems, said another Vision Joplin leader, Shelly Kraft. She said that the city should make trail extensions a top priority when the city proposes renewal of the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax in 2021.
The Early Childhood Education Center that was built by the Joplin School District was one of the projects endorsed by Vision Joplin, said schools superintendent Melinda Moss.
Yet to be accomplished are passage of a use tax. Wert said a new proposal for that tax should be reconsidered in the future.
Also yet on the table is a recommendation that Joplin undertake a proposal to increase the city's 4% lodging tax to 6% to pay for construction of a multiuse indoor sports venue.
In closing remarks, Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said that "Vision Joplin 2022 is not only the blueprint for improving Joplin citizens' quality of life, but also the blueprint for attracting and maintaining the young professionals that will fuel our knowledge-based economy workforce of tomorrow."
