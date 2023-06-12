Upward of 1,000 people could be expected to attend the visitation for state Sen. Ron Richard, who died Friday at the age of 75, according to the funeral home that is handling his services.
The visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the North End Zone Facility at Missouri Southern State University, just north of the football stadium.
Richard, a graduate of Missouri Southern, during his lifetime had served on numerous boards for his alma mater, including its Board of Governors, and was the inaugural recipient of its distinguished Richard M. Webster Medallion for Legislative Service in 2016.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Joplin, of which Richard was a lifelong parishioner.
Richard had been a key figure in local and state politics since the early 1990s. He was elected to the Joplin City Council in 1990 and served as mayor from 1994 to 1998.
He served four terms in the Missouri House beginning in 2002 and was named House speaker in 2009. In 2010, he was elected to the Missouri Senate, where he served two terms, and was president pro tem of that chamber from 2015 to 2018. He was the first person in Missouri history to serve in the highest position of both chambers of the Missouri Legislature.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Connect2Culture, the Missouri Southern Foundation or the Carl Richard Scholarship Youth Bowling Program in care of Parker Mortuary — all organizations with which Richard had been involved.
