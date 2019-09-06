Visitors laud 'cool,' 'beautiful' reopened Shoal Creek education center

Honoring late editor

In public remarks Friday morning, Sara Parker Pauley, director of the Missouri Department of Conservation, paid tribute to Carol Stark, the longtime editor of The Joplin Globe who died last month after a battle with cancer. Stark was a champion of Wildcat Glades and of preserving the spot for Joplin residents.

"I know what a beloved member she was of this community, and I also know how much she cared about this particular place," Pauley said. "She would often talk to us about bringing her grandchildren here."