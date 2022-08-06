Joplin’s third annual Pepper Fest was held on Saturday to celebrate National Farmers Market Week at the Joplin Empire Market.
“National Farmers Market Week, I think, just is a good way to highlight all of our local farmers markets in the nation. (It) gets people excited to shop local and visit their farmers markets,” said Lindsay Gagnon, the Empire Market Coordinator for the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
“(Pepper Fest) was kind of just something that we came up with … to celebrate and highlight Farmers Market Week,” Gagnon said.
This is normally the time of year when there would be a large pepper harvest, with vendors for Pepper Fest last year having tables overflowing with peppers of different varieties. However, this year the harvest has been reduced by the drought, according to Gagnon.
In addition to the regular vendors at the market, there were others selling locally made small batches of hot sauce, offering hot sauce samples, and hosting a taste challenge.
Donald Lee of Pepper Ridge farms offered a variety of hot sauces, with Lee explaining, “We have a citrus blend and then we have an apocalyptic, which is 1.42 million Scoville units. It’s made with ghost peppers, scorpions, Carolina reapers and bream string peppers. There are no additives to it and no fillers.”
Scoville units are how the heat of a pepper is measured.
Lee went on to say that his 13-year-old granddaughter eats their apocalyptic hot sauce. It also was the hottest sauce in the tasting challenge. If a visitor completed all five hot sauces, they were awarded a certificate and their photo was posted on the Empire Market Instagram page.
The Cantina booth also offered hot sauce and salsa tasting from other vendors and volunteers, as well as both alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
Conrad Kelly, from the Cantina booth, when asked about the importance of farmers markets, said, “You can get a lot of the stuff that you go to the grocery store for from local growers and farmers. You can actually drive to the farm and see where it’s made and it doesn’t have to be shipped in from across the country.”
“You go to any store in the area, it’s all stuff made by a company. But unless you’re really lucky this is probably one of the best places I found to get natural food and sauces,” said Kolton Harville, 26, who was shopping at the market. “It’s nice to have a place where you can buy things made by local people. … It’s nice to be able to go to a place where you know it was made less than 50 miles from here.”
The market also offered a taco bar with vendors donating ingredients: Farmhouse Bakery donated soft tortillas, GCD Cattle donated meat, and Fleetwood Farms donated tomatoes, onions, lettuce and beans for toppings. The taco bar was taking donations for the tacos for the kitchen fund at Empire Market.
