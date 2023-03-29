PITTSBURG, Kan. — The nationally touring vocal ensemble Tapestry will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall in McCray Hall at Pittsburg State University.
Founded in 1995, Tapestry has established an international reputation for combining medieval and traditional repertory with contemporary compositions. Their festival program “Web of Lace” features vocal, chamber and solo works with echoes of impressionism and a touch of jazz.
The program celebrates extraordinary women composers throughout history, including Modesta Bor, Lili Boulanger, Rebecca Clarke, Florence Price and Germaine Tailleferre. Performers are singers Cristi Catt, Daniela Tosic and Deborah Rentz-Moore, violist Rachel Jayson and pianist Noriko Yasuda.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and senior citizens. They are free for PSU students with a valid ID.
Tickets: pittstate.edu/tickets, 107 Garfield Weede Building, 620-235-4796.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.