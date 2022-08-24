Higher Power

Mike Gideon, president of Higher Power Garage, checks the oil on a vehicle Tuesday at the garage. The garage helps people who are struggling with financial and health problems with vehicle repairs. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at non-profit revving its engines. 

The Higher Power Garage is seeking to expand its mission. Volunteers with the group help people in need with vehicle repairs. 

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • A first-of-its-kind financing case for Liberty Utilities, including its unknown impact on ratepayers.
  • An annual rodeo in Miami kicking off.
  • Lafayette House announcing numbers of people served. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.