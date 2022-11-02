Charles “Charlie” Leon King, who has served on the Big Brothers Board of Directors for nearly 65 years, gives a speech during a ceremony on Wednesday where the recreational facility at Turnaround Ranch in Joplin was renamed in his honor. The Charlie King Recreational Facility features a basketball court, a place to enjoy games in the upstairs game room with peers and a place for youth gatherings, including the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas parties. Kimberly Barker/Joplin Globe