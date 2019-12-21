Instead of opening gifts or singing Christmas carols, Stephanie and Jim Everitt usually spend their Christmas mornings giving back to their community every year.
The Everitts are members of the First Community Church in Joplin, where they volunteer with the annual Christmas Dinner for Others, which has been a church tradition for the past 44 years.
“When we found out they were needing helpers to work the Christmas dinner, my husband and I both felt like this was something that we needed to do,” said Stephanie Everitt. “Just like the church, we want to serve others, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Volunteers served more than 800 meals last year, including deliveries and pickup orders. It takes roughly 30 or more people to put the dinner together and several hours of cooking and preparatory work. Stephanie and Jim have been volunteering for the event for more than a decade.
“When this was first started, the church saw that this was a very important thing that needed to be done, and we proceeded to do it,” said Stephanie Everitt. “It has just grown and grown.”
The 45th annual Christmas Dinner for Others is slated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Joplin's First Community Church, 2007 E. 15th St. The meal will include ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberries, green beans, salad and dessert. All are welcome to attend. Pickup and delivery options are available upon request.
“We have very dedicated members of the church who wanted to keep this going, and whenever we had members that had to drop out, others would step in,” said Stephanie Everitt. “Right now, I can say this event will continue as long as there are members at First Community Church.”
Delivery will be provided upon request, as well as to-go orders. To arrange pickup or delivery, call the church at 417-781-1800.
There are several other Christmas dinners in the area including:
Salvation Army
A community Christmas dinner, hosted by the Salvation Army in Joplin, is open to anyone who doesn't want to be alone on Christmas Day.
A meal of ham, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, hot rolls, fruit cocktail and dessert will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Salvation Army, 320 E. Eighth St.
Mobile meal delivery is available for those without transportation. Deliveries should be requested by noon on Monday, by calling the center at 417-624-4528, ext. 100.
Volunteer spots are currently filled for serving and cooking the meal, but additional drivers are needed to staff the delivery program. Applications to volunteer can be filled out at tsajoplin.org under the Seasonal Volunteers tab.
Asbell Foundation
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Asbell Foundation will host a free Community Christmas Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main.
Deliveries and pickup orders are available upon request. Donations and volunteers will be accepted.
Details: 417-649-1269.
KNEO Radio
NEOSHO, Mo. — KNEO Radio, with the help of area churches and businesses, has planned a free community Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day at The Civic, 109 W. Main St.
Area residents looking for a place to spend Christmas Day will be treated to a home-cooked Christmas meal, live music and companionship. Everyone is welcome. Deliveries will be available and should be reserved by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Volunteers and monetary donations are appreciated.
Details: 417-451-5636.
