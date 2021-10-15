Today in the Globe newsroom we looked an effort to protect Civil War history.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt will give one more try to an effort that would protect the Newtonia battlefields, and is working with the National Park Service to do so. Locals who have fought to save the site are working with new urgency: They say time is running out because Blunt's time in office is nearing an end, and their association of volunteers is getting older.
We'll have more on this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Health risks from activities in Tar Creek in Miami, which is full of heavy metals.
- The city of Neosho filing a suit against Newton County over TIF funding.
- Upcoming hearings for redistricting across the region.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
