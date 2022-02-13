A lot of happy tears and “thank yous” filled the air as a force of 90 volunteers stepped forward Saturday morning to help out with a variety of chores at 12 nonprofit organizations during an effort put on by the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
Cavanaugh Studyvin, chamber executive director, said the effort, called The Chamber Project, was something she dreamed of doing since she was hired as director.
“It was one of my bucket list of items when I got the job at the chamber a little over a year ago,” Studyvin said. “I knew I wanted to do some sort of volunteer day and give back a bit because community and nonprofits hold a very special place in my heart.”
So after getting through her first year at the chamber, Studyvin began planning the effort.
“I knew I wanted it to be when it was cold because I wanted to do it at a time when we maybe forget about volunteering,” Studyvin said.
She said the volunteerism that occurs outside in warmer weather, such as gardening or cleanup, is important, but she wanted to focus on doing inside things too and that February seemed like the perfect time.
Studyvin also said bringing volunteers into the nonprofits is a way of thanking them for doing what they do on a daily basis.
“Besides giving back to our awesome community partners and organizations, my main goal was that people who volunteered today would make some real connection to the organization they volunteered with and continue on with that organization,” Studyvin said. “That really is the long-lasting impact.”
For Stone’s Corner Pharmacy volunteer Isa Greenwood — one of 18 volunteers from the pharmacy — that concept hit home. Greenwood, who was previously unaware the Neighborhood Life House existed, said she found a place that aligned with her Christian values.
“I’m hooked,” Greenwood said. “I believe it was meant for me to find this place. I will definitely be back — there’s a lot to be done here.”
Stone’s Corner, which served as a presenting sponsor for project, also provided the services of employee Deedra Perron, who volunteered at the Joplin Humane Society. Perron said she is likely to return to the shelter to volunteer.
“I heard ‘animals,’ and I was in,” Perron said. “It has been very rewarding. I love them so much it’s going to be very hard to leave.”
So hard to leave in fact that Perron plans to volunteer at the shelter during her lunch hour at Stone’s Corner.
That help is welcomed by Chloey Hensley, volunteer coordinator at the Humane Society’s shelter.
“The struggle is real to keep and hold volunteers,” she said. “We have a handful of people that come in and they are religious about coming in and helping, and they are really our backbone here. However, even one person coming in for one hour is so helpful.”
Seven volunteers helped out Saturday with tasks ranging from taking apart the float from the Christmas parade, cleaning and decorating for a Valentine’s Day party for youth volunteers and walking, bathing and socializing with pets.
Sarah Alumbaugh, U.S. Bank volunteer for the project, served as a team lead for the event while overseeing several volunteers who organized residential siding and measured and priced carpeting at the Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.
“For it to be a Saturday — and it’s a cold Saturday — and we had this many people show up, I think that’s huge,” Alumbaugh said.
She added that volunteers of all ages answered the call to volunteer Saturday, with some as young as 11 years old.
While checking in on volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, Studyvin reflected on the day’s activities.
“A lot of people came together to make this happen,” Studyvin said. “It wasn’t just me, and it wasn’t just the chamber. It took a village. This has exceeded what I thought it was going to be, and in a great way. My goal was 50 volunteers and roughly eight nonprofits, and today we were able to have 90 volunteers and 12 nonprofits.”
Studyvin contributes the large turnout to the fact that it was just a half-day of work — from 9 a.m. to noon.
“I think that is why it was so successful. Having just that half-day, you volunteer for three hours and you still have your Saturday,” she said.
Realizing that the majority of nonprofits have small staffs and rely heavily on volunteers, Studyvin wanted to focus on having the volunteers handle some of the smaller tasks.
Studyvin is hopeful about what the volunteer turnout entails for next year.
“We do plan on doing this yearly — this will be an annual thing,” she said.
Other organizations benefiting from The Chamber Project were Bright Futures Carl Junction, Fostering Hope, Watered Gardens, Lafayette House, LovinGrace, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, FosterAdopt Connect and God’s Resort.
