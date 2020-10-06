COLUMBUS, Kan. — Columbus PRIDE volunteers were out in force Tuesday for the annual citywide cleanup Tuesday to help beautify the town ahead of its fall festival.
The town is still moving forward with its annual Columbus Day Festival Hot Air Balloon Regatta slated Friday through Sunday. Volunteers worked throughout the community this week, removing dead trees, picking up trash and leaves, pulling weeds, and trimming hedges to make Columbus more welcoming.
Columbus PRIDE, in partnership with area volunteers, businesses, local civic organizations, aims to improve quality of life, economic vitality and community appeal to motivate families to call the city home. The local group was created through the statewide Kansas PRIDE Program, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
The Kansas PRIDE Program is a collaboration with K-State Research and Extension, the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Masons and Kansas PRIDE Inc. It provides recognition, funding and leadership development for Kansas community volunteer improvement groups to celebrate their successes and address challenges unique to their communities.
Jan Steen, co-coordinator of the Kansas PRIDE Program, said it was formed by Gov. Robert Docking in 1970 as a way to encourage others to take pride in their community. Over the years, more than 400 communities have participated in the program across the state.
“Typically, we have between 75 and 80 communities participate per year, and they work on just about everything,” Steen said. “The sky’s the limit. We have some communities who work on festivals, start farmers markets, build fitness centers and repair sidewalks. It depends on what their needs are.”
In 2019, there were 1,181 projects completed across the state by 75 community pride groups and nearly 80,000 hours of volunteer labor, according to the program’s annual review. Grants and awards distributed by the program are funded by corporate sponsors and other partners.
“Over $600,000 was raised by those communities last year to build parks and replace playground equipment,” Steen said. “We even have some who do fundraising in town to offer grants to people who want to start a business on their Main Street downtown or to start day care centers.”
Daniele Rivas, treasurer of Columbus PRIDE and city administrator, said it's an active civic organization that focuses on beautification projects and ways to help residents of Columbus. Earlier this year, volunteers planted flowers and a community garden. The local group was awarded a $500 grant recently from the state program to publish marketing brochures of destinations in Southeast Kansas.
“Our most recent project, we had a resident who wasn’t able to paint her property, so we offered to paint it for her,” said Rivas. “Kansas PRIDE opens up implementation grants in the spring and the fall. We got one for creating marketing brochures to bring people to the city and places to visit.”
Rivas, who’s been with Columbus PRIDE for two years now, said she’s never been part of a group that is so committed.
“I’ve been on plenty boards, nonprofits, volunteer groups, but these individuals will take the shirt off their back and give it to you because they just want to help,” she said. “They’re dedicated people. It’s not a big group, but they can do big things.”
The team of volunteers were given a list of tasks where they split up into work groups covering City Hall, the city park, the welcome sign, East Avenue, Reeves Park, the community building and the town square.
Julie Thomas, program assistant with K-State Research and Extension, was one of the many volunteers who tended to the butterfly garden surrounding the welcome sign off Highway 160 on Tuesday. Because gardening is an interest of hers, she had no problem weed eating and clearing out brush for the benefit of the town.
“I think Kansas gets overlooked sometimes, but we have a lot to offer,” she said. “I’ve grown up here. I’m proud of Kansas.”
Cherri Chancellor, city clerk, has volunteered with Columbus PRIDE for more than two years. She said the group gives people the opportunity to craft new relationships and have a direct effect on the community.
“We love to do things that make our city look prettier,” said Chancellor. “It is a lot of fun. We get to interact with a lot of people that we don’t directly work with throughout the day. It’s fun to get together and do different projects. We want the city to look good for Columbus Days, but we also want it to look nice without guests.”
Chancellor said the city formed a Columbus PRIDE group several years ago, but it was disbanded. It was resurrected by Mayor W.E. Schaiff about three years ago, she added.
