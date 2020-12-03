Today in the newsroom we learned how a group of volunteers will help others stay warm as temperatures drop.
Knitters with Chase the Chill have been busy making hats, gloves and scarves over the last few weeks. On Saturday, they will spread them out all over downtown — in trees, across benches, anywhere people can find them.
This is the sixth year for the Chase the Chill program. Volunteers plan to hand out more than 1,200 warm clothing items this year.
We'll have more on that heartwarming story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe, as well as reports about:
- How local health departments say they will follow new federal guidance that shortens the amount of time people exposed to positive COVID-19 patients will spend in quarantine.
- How Mercy Hospital Joplin will treat some COVID-19 patients at home using telehealth.
- How the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce's annual business expo has been postponed until May.
One more sleep until the weekend, folks. Have a wonderful evening.
