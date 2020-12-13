Volunteers join to help Santa Project in Ottawa County

MIAMI, Okla. — The Grinch — COVID-19 — almost stole Christmas, but thanks to volunteers, more than 1,000 children living in Ottawa County and surrounding areas will find something under their tree this year.
It’s all part of the Santa Project, organized by Jerry Coach. Now in its 41st year, the program began when then-7-year-old Coach wanted to give out toys to children in need in his hometown of Picher, Oklahoma.
Since then, Coach and others have organized an annual toy drive and Christmas party complete with pizza and Santa giving out new toys and gifts to more than 500 children living in Ottawa County as well as adjoining counties in Missouri and Kansas.
When Coach, who has multiple sclerosis, developed COVID-19 on Oct. 11, it looked as if this year’s event would be canceled. Coach spent four days in the hospital and three weeks at home recovering.
It was then that Cori Stotts, a longtime friend, stepped in. Coach said Stotts “picked up what I set down” and made sure Christmas would still come for local children.
“For 40 years it’s been just me and my family,” Coach said. “I just couldn’t do it (by myself) this year. Cori was just able to get everything done.”
While organizers canceled the party due to COVID-19 concerns, families will pick up presents during three drive-by opportunities this week from 2-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Nazarene Church, 2025 E. Central in Miami. A text notification has been sent to each family, telling them which day to pick up presents.
“I was scared to death we couldn’t do (the project) this year,” Coach said. “Cori started calling people to do this, and she doesn’t take no for an answer. If it wasn’t for her, the program would have died this year.”
Lending a hand
Stotts became involved with the Santa Project after learning about Coach’s illness. She was concerned because the Ottawa County Angel Tree program — a source of gifts for many families for the past 10 years — ended.
“I knew the numbers would be a lot bigger because of COVID,” Stotts said. “If Jerry didn’t do it, it would mean nobody in Ottawa County was doing Christmas for kids.”
Stotts said her work with the Good Neighbor Project, a food outreach program in Ottawa County, has shown the extent to which people are hurting and needing assistance because of the pandemic.
“So many families are having a hard year,” Stotts said. “It seems as if there is a greater need than in years past.”
This year the program has grown from the usual 400 to 500 students to more than a thousand. In years past, Coach has helped students from across the Four-State Area. This year, most seem to be centered in Ottawa County.
Rising numbers
For Stotts, a resident of Miami for the past 20 years, it was only natural to step in and help Coach.
“The one thing I love about Miami is how, if there’s a need, the community rallies and comes together to take care of others,” Stotts said. “Whether it’s a flood, tornado or now a pandemic, individuals, small businesses and our amazing tribes have all come together to help. I don’t know how you don’t want to be a part of it.”
Stotts recruited Miami Mayor Bless Parker, along with others including volunteers at New Life Nazarene Church, to make this year’s effort possible. Stotts has even recruited her 12-year-old daughter, Harper Moore, to help. Other students from Miami High School are slated to work in the coming days.
She hopes this generation of students will learn from this experience and become the leaders and volunteers in the future.
Full circle
Stotts said a man who had lived in Miami more than 40 years ago made a substantial donation after learning of the need for funding on social media. His note, Stotts said, recounted how his family struggled one holiday and knew the tree would have no presents under it.
That Christmas morning, someone in Miami surprised the family by leaving baskets of gifts and food on their doorstep. It made a lasting impression on the man.
“When I get tired, I remember this is what we are about, this is why we do it,” Stotts said. “We’re showing the future generation how to take care of each other, along with showing the true Christmas spirit.”
Want to help?
Jerry Coach primarily finds children who need assistance through word-of-mouth. He also receives some names via area school counselors. Donations may be sent to the Jerry Coach Santa Claus Program at P.O. Box 66, Commerce, OK 74339. People can nominate children or provide assistance by calling 918-533-5166.
