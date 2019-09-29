Homeowners in need in Joplin, Carthage, Carl Junction and Webb City were helped Saturday when 150 volunteers combined skills to repair 22 homes.
Volunteers with Hearts and Hammers, God’s Resort and Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity joined forces for A Brush With Kindness, the annual collaborative workday that calls on volunteers to complete light home exterior repairs and yardwork for people in need of assistance.
“This is an awesome day to love on our neighborhood through acts of service,” Jay St. Clair, executive director of God’s Resort, said in a statement.
Judy Mersman, 67, who lives on South Ball Street in Webb City, was one who couldn’t help but smile when a group of the volunteers showed up at her door Saturday morning. With rakes, brooms and tree limb cutters in hand, about 12 volunteers worked to beautify the landscape around Mersman’s home, which had been overgrown for about three years.
“It’s like angels from heaven,” Mersman said. “And there are no words to thank them. I mean, you could say 'thank you', but it’s not enough. It’s really something. I’m really blessed. I feel like a queen.”
Mersman said she’s been struggling to maintain the her yard especially since her husband, Robert, died about two years ago. The couple, who was married for 49 years, had formerly lived in Seneca, where they were awarded yard of the month for their beautification efforts. She’s been living in Webb City now for 13 years.
“My husband was sick for a couple of years, and I wasn’t able to get to out here either, so it got left,” she said. “Since he’s been gone, I haven’t been able to do it myself because of my health. It was looking bad and overgrown. It got so bad that I didn’t even want to come outside because it was too depressing.”
She contacted Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity for assistance after her central air unit had quit. The group asked if she would be interested in receiving even more help through A Brush With Kindness, and she was shocked by their generous offer.
"This is new to me, and I couldn’t believe it," Mersman said. "Everyone is so sweet and working so hard. I know Robert’s looking down right now thinking, ‘You’re getting good help.’ Maybe he sent some of the angels down."
Her next-door neighbor, Leighton Oliver, 8, even helped with the project by carrying tree limbs and brush to a dumpster and raked leaves from her driveway. The two neighbors said they like to keep each other company.
"Ever since knowing that her husband died, it’s hard for me not to be there for her," Oliver said. "I want to help her stay happy."
Now, when the cool fall weather begins to set in, Mersman said, she can sit on her porch without having to worry about the overgrown landscape.
"It’s helping me physically, mentally, emotionally," she said. "I’d lay in bed at night worrying about it."
Debbie Bennett, of Seneca, who helped volunteer for the project, said this was her first time contributing to the event. She attends Villa Heights Christian Church and heard about the workday there.
"Our church has several programs that are unique to the community, and this is just one of them," she said. "It’s nice to be part of something that can make such a difference for a person. All of us have made Judy extremely grateful, and we can give her a little bit of relief from the yard work that’s overwhelming to her."
Sandi and Greg Taylor, of Webb City, also received help on Saturday. Greg Taylor, an Air Force veteran and former city employee, has been battling cancer and recently underwent chemotherapy and radiation. Sandi Taylor said their backyard wheelchair ramp was deteriorating and that she was having difficulties getting him back and forth to the car.
"We were having trouble making ends meet, so my friends sent me out to the Christ Church of Oronogo to get help," she said. "They’ve been such a blessing and fixed our air conditioning when it went out this summer. They contacted me and said they’d be happy to help us. God has filled us with so many blessings through all of this."
About seven volunteers helped the house captain of the project, Dave Hunt, build a new ramp with railings and put in a new concrete sidewalk. This was Hunt’s fourth time volunteering.
"It gives a chance for us to give back to a community that’s been really good to us,” he said. “They desperately needed this project. I think it adds a lot to their quality of life."
Greg Taylor said he’s used to completing projects himself, but there was no way he could have built the ramp with his medical condition.
"I’ve helped a lot of other people and all of that stopped, so it’s a different world being on the receiving end,” he said. “I don’t know what to really say. This has been a blessing."
Scott Clayton, executive director of Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, said the project was a success for both homeowners and volunteers.
"We’re all here for one purpose and that’s to do our best with service, treat others how we want to be treated and hopefully, we’re in positions where we can accomplish things for people and are doing what we’re meant to do on this Earth," Clayton said.
John Clayton, director of Hearts and Hammers, said being involved in the annual workday is fulfilling.
"It’s always been terrific, and we have a good time," he said. "To know that you’re adding to their quality of their life and making a safer environment for them, how could that be bad?"
Project funding
Scott Clayton, executive director of Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, said Thrivent Financial awarded Habitat for Humanity a $5,000 grant for expenses for the workday.
