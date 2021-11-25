Today in the Globe newsroom we gave thanks for volunteers.
People across the region participated in efforts to feed and care for others on Thanksgiving Day.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A newly constructed roundabout near Carl Junction opening early.
- Joplin crews beginning leaf pickups.
- More about divers' efforts to reach the depths of Roaring River Spring.
On this Thanksgiving Day, we are thankful for our readers and subscribers who support our mission to keep residents of the Four-States Area informed. It is an honor and privilege to serve you and work for you.
We hope you enjoy the beginning of the holiday season this weekend.
