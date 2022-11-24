Thanksgiving Photo 2

Danielle Eby, Joplin, on left, a member of the Busy Beavers of Newton County 4H group, helps Hannah Bekl, Joplin, fill a meal for delivery at the annual Joplin First United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. Other members of the Busy Beavers helping to serve are Kadence Mills, Neosho; Amethyst Ogle, Joplin; Hardy Mills, Neosho; and Bailey Mills, Neosho. 

 John Hacker

Today in the Globe newsroom we shared our gratitude. 

People across the region volunteered their time to ensure others could share a Thanksgiving meal. 

We'll have more about their efforts in the Friday edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • A proposed tax break for a Main Street project. 
  • Natural gas prices going up. 
  • The death of a beloved Carthage resident. 

We hope you enjoy the rest of your Thanksgiving and have a wonderful start to your holiday season. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.