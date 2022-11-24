Today in the Globe newsroom we shared our gratitude.
People across the region volunteered their time to ensure others could share a Thanksgiving meal.
We'll have more about their efforts in the Friday edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A proposed tax break for a Main Street project.
- Natural gas prices going up.
- The death of a beloved Carthage resident.
We hope you enjoy the rest of your Thanksgiving and have a wonderful start to your holiday season.
