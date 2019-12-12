NEOSHO, Mo. — More than 100 volunteers are expected to turn out Saturday and ring doorbells for a food drive.
"By the time we figure in all the youth groups and drivers, we could have 100 to 125," said Terry Cook, president of the Newton County Food Basket Brigade. "We'll probably have more volunteers than jobs for them, but we won't turn anyone away."
In its 32nd year, the annual food drive aims to provide families in Newton County with the groceries they need for a wonderful Christmas dinner and a week of other meals, Cook said.
Between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, volunteers will divide up into teams and canvass Neosho for donations. All of those will be taken to the Newton County Fairgrounds, where more volunteers will sort the donations into packages until about 2 p.m. Families in need of a little holiday help may pick up one of the packages on Dec. 21.
Cook said volunteers strive to collect thousands of pounds of food — enough to serve the entire county, not just Neosho.
"We have people south of 32nd Street in Joplin who come down," Cook said. "We want to make sure everyone in the county has a Christmas dinner."
The effort takes a lot of work, but a regular crop of volunteers helps make it happen, Cook said. Each year gives veterans a chance to train newcomers, who eventually become veterans.
Cook, in his 12th year as president of the effort, said he also enjoys seeing new generations get involved. That's the case with his family — his daughter is one of the regulars, and his granddaughter is just now getting excited about serving.
The drive was started in 1988 by Dave and Anna Winegardner, then owners of radio station KBTN. The event has grown over the years. After a series of years where the packaging effort was held in different locations, the past four have been held at the fairgrounds — a collaboration for which he expressed gratitude.
"We don't have a permanent home and zero paid staff," Cook said. "The Newton County Fair Board has been phenomenal to work with. They've welcomed us with open arms."
Other option
In addition to waiting for a volunteer to visit their homes, people may bring food donations to the fairgrounds, located at 700 Field Ave.
