Lamar memorial

Volunteer Joe Davis points to features on a vintage photograph which depicts the area that will be the Barton County Memorial Park in Lamar. The park will feature 69 pavers in honor of those who gave thier lives to the war effort in World War II. Globe | Laurie Sisk

 Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on remembering and recognizing veterans.

In Lamar a group of volunteers has raised more than $150,000 in donations to build a veteran's memorial park. It is fitting that it will be built at the site of the former Barton County Memorial Hospital — that building was the first hospital in Missouri dedicated to World War II veterans.

We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.

Our reporters have been hard at work preparing a full slate of reports for weekend editions:

  • We spoke with U.S. Rep. Billy Long about challenging the certification of the Electoral College vote, and how his fundraising has taken a hit from that act.
  • With the Neosho City Council set to expand from five to seven members, eight people have filed to run for four seats.
  • A committee of Joplin Schools will present its recommendation for the name of a new elementary to be built at Dover Hill.

We hope you have a wonderful, relaxing weekend — as relaxing as watching a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game can be, anyway.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.