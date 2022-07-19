A group of volunteers got out into today's heat to help spruce up a small park that just happens to be next door to us here at the Globe.
Volunteers from the Joplin Historical Society, Joplin History and Mineral Museum and the Joplin Arts District along with descendants of Spiva Park's founder, George A. Spiva, were continuing a project to refresh and repair the 56-year-old park at Fourth and Main streets.
Learn more about their work today with minerals at the park in a story from Debby Woodin. You'll find it at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- The latest tasty recipes from our food columnists, Amanda Stone and Cheryle Finley.
- A story about an honor bestowed on the community of Carl Junction.
- Details about how you can listen in on a state meeting that pertains to filling a district magistrate judge position in Crawford County.
It's a hot one out there, so stay cool.
