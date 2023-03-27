The Peace Church Cemetery Association seeks volunteers for a spring work day to spruce up the historic cemetery for the summer season.
The work day will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cemetery is located on the east side of Peace Church Road, halfway between Zora and Fountain roads.
Volunteers are needed for the removal of leaves, limbs and rocks and the straightening of headstones. Bring rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, gloves and other tools, if possible. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.
RSVP to Jim Beeler, chairman of the cemetery association, at 417-529-0890.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.