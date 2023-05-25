A volunteer gardener day for the Joplin History and Mineral Museum's prairie project will be held next week.
The work will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the museum in Schifferdecker Park.
The prairie project started in January when sponsors and volunteers began remaking the grounds by sowing seeds for native plants and flowers.
Nearly two dozen people gathered recently to install the first round of the initial makeover. Compost was shoveled onto the museum’s flower beds and seeds of various native prairie plants were sowed in the beds and on the grounds to the north and south sides of the museum building.
Earlier this month, art students and others from Carl Junction, Joplin and Baxter Springs schools painted a mural of native flowers and pollinators on the south wall of the museum building and on the museum's outdoor benches.
This time, flower and plant starts will be planted in the gardens.
In the fall, native grasses are to be added.
Details: Christine Allgood at 417-623-1180, ext. 1586.
