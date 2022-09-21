CARTHAGE, Mo. — In the past five years, the Restoration Carthage project, hosted by the Vision Carthage Committee, has helped homeowners beautify their residences along the Maple Leaf Parade route on Grant Street and at the west entrance to Carthage on Central Avenue.
Abi Almandinger, executive director of Vision Carthage and one of the people who started Restoration Carthage, said the project will continue this year, moving to the eastern entrance to Carthage.
Almandinger said volunteers with Restoration Carthage and Hearts and Hammers, as well as others, will be working on five homes Saturday on the south side of the 400 and 500 block of East Central Avenue, near the bridge over the railroad tracks that brings traffic into town on Highway 96.
“We’re doing some tree trimming to make sure roofs are not in danger at these homes, power-washing the houses, painting some of the porches, some minor landscaping,” Almandinger said. “We’re painting the soffit and fascia, and we’ve replaced the front door at one house. There was an accident that happened on a corner of Clinton and Central, and a drunk driver went all the way through their house into their kitchen. ... They’ve fixed several things on their own, so we’re going to help them with some things.”
The Restoration Carthage program started in 2016 when volunteers worked on homes on Grant Street near the Carthage Sixth Grade Center.
For three years, the volunteer program returned one Saturday a year and worked its way south along Grant helping beautify more than a dozen homes, performing minor repairs, power-washing, landscaping and other work.
Two years ago, the program shifted to West Central, working on homes just west of Baker Boulevard on one side of Central one year and the other side last year.
Almandinger said grants from the Corley Legacy Trust and the Steadley Trust provide the money for the project, and Carthage Hardware and Lowe’s Home Improvement have both donated materials for the jobs.
“We love this program,” Almandinger said. “What we have found through this program is that primarily it’s people who are elderly or disabled or just overwhelmed. There are resources to provide some help with some of these things, but sometimes these resources are a challenge to find or you have to have a pickup truck to get stuff to the recycle center or whatever.
“So to just come in block by block and sort of adopt the whole block no matter what has been great. The folks have been really willing to pitch in. Some of them provide the material, and we provide the labor with our volunteers. Some of them are not in a position to do that, but they help participate in the day. It’s just a really great partnership all around.”
