The American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas is recruiting volunteers to assist across the nation with what is expected to be a busy hurricane and wildfire season late this summer and early into the fall.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of volunteers currently available to deploy is greatly reduced, so we are asking individuals who are healthy and available to consider joining the American Red Cross as a temporary disaster volunteer now," said Stacy Burks, executive director of the Southern Missouri chapter, in a statement. "If it's something you have been thinking about doing, you are needed now more than ever."
The Red Cross primarily needs volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the agency is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, traditional shelters will be opened.
Shelter responsibilities for Red Cross volunteers will be in areas such as reception, registration, feeding, dormitory and information collection. Both associate and supervisory level opportunities are available. Volunteers with health care backgrounds are needed to help assess individuals’ health and provide hands-on care.
Additional training and COVID-19 safety protocols and health measures will be in place, Burks said.
"Our No. 1 priority for the Red Cross is the health and safety of our employees, volunteers and the people we serve," she said.
Volunteers need to be available for a 14-day period and able to work eight- to 12-hour shifts. Three hours of virtual training, or six hours for supervisors, will be required first, and a health screening will be conducted.
Those interested in volunteering also are asked to review guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to the ongoing pandemic and consult their health care provider to determine if they should deploy.
For details, go to redcross.org/volunteertoday, call 314-356-5726 or email carina.kagan2@redcross.org.
