The American Red Cross said Thursday that it is recruiting new volunteers to help respond to house fires and other local emergencies caused by winter weather.
Trained disaster volunteers have already responded to more than 2,100 home fires in Missouri and Arkansas so far in the fiscal year that began July 1, officials said, and have helped nearly 7,000 people affected by those misfortunes.
Since the beginning of January, Missouri and Arkansas volunteers have responded to more than 600 fires and helped more than 1,900 people, officials said. Nationally, Red Cross volunteers have responded to more than 1,900 home fires since the beginning of 2022, helping more than 6,500 people.
"Our Red Cross volunteers support their community and neighbors in need each and every day by responding to local emergencies," said Stacy Burks, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Missouri chapter, in a statement. "We need more volunteers so that no one faces this heartbreaking situation alone."
Volunteers with the organization's Disaster Action Team help ensure families experiencing a home fire receive immediate assistance, including finances for a place to stay, food and clothing. They also provide emotional support and information about resources to help families recover. Training is provided to volunteers, who are then teamed with experienced first responders.
Remote volunteer opportunities are also available. Individuals who wish to stay at home can be a duty officer for a Disaster Action Team, contacting and providing guidance to volunteers responding to a home fire.
Learn more at redcross.org/volunteertoday.
