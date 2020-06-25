Now that it’s summer, temperatures are definitely rising. But that didn’t stop a group of area professionals who spent their morning volunteering at Wildcat Glades, helping with the park’s upkeep.
The group, representing the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, spruced up picnic tables, put a fresh coat of paint on sidewalk designs and performed other tasks necessary to keeping Wildcat Glades a beautiful place to visit. Globe reporter Kimberly Barker and photographer Laurie Sisk were out there as well and will bring you that story later today at joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow’s print edition.
We’re also working to bring you:
- Details on Community Support Services’ plans to continue with summer camp next month for area youth with developmental disabilities.
- Information about a new mask requirement that will be in place at Pittsburg State University next week.
- The latest on a new dashboard on Joplin’s website, joplinmo.org, for residents to better keep track of COVID-19 cases.
Thanks for reading, and have a great evening.
