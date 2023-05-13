As he shoved a railroad tie across damp, loose gravel, Bob Herbst saw both sides of the coin about working in the rain.
"There are pluses and minuses," said the president of the Joplin Trails Coalition. "No one likes working in the rain, but it does make the ground softer."
A light but persistent rain Thursday did not hamper the work of about 50 volunteers with Keller Williams Realty Elevate, who were taking part in volunteer projects along the Frisco Greenway Trail. The work was part of the company's Red Day, an annual work day for the national real estate company's franchises.
This year, more than 150 associates, family members and vendors helped the Joplin Trails Coalition, Higher Power Garage, Joplin NALA Read and Camp Quality with assorted projects. Raising money and supplies from the community, they worked with the intent of getting jobs done by the end of the day.
"We close our entire office down for one day just to get these done," said Audrey Sneed, a Realtor with the agency. "We will go out and get donations beforehand, so that we can stop working and get out for that day."
Some of the projects, including some painting, are based indoors. Sneed said she specifically chooses outdoor projects each year, too, even when rain is in the forecast, she said.
Like other volunteers, she gets help from family and friends who support the company's effort.
"I'm one of the people who likes to get their hands dirty," Sneed said. "I choose the ones outside, and my husband brings a tractor for projects that need that kind of power."
Much of the work Thursday was done at the parking lot near St. Louis Avenue and Zora Street. Volunteers took on several projects at the site, including:
• Construction of a handicapped-accessible bridge from the parking lot to the trail.
• Relocation of an informational kiosk from the western parking lot to the eastern one.
• Expansion of the eastern lot and installation of railroad ties to better mark it.
• Construction of a guardrail along part of the trail.
• Clearing and trimming low-hanging limbs along the trail.
The softer ground made installing the kiosk and drilling anchors in the railroad ties easier than normal, Herbst said.
Herbst said Keller Williams officials also supplied about $5,000 worth of materials for the work, as well as the elbow grease. A similar amount of work would have taken much longer to finish.
"This is huge for us," Herbst said. "This would have taken us a lot of time, a lot of Saturdays. You can already see how nice the parking lot looks already."
The coalition owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack Trail, from Carthage to the Kansas line, and works with the cities of Joplin and Webb City on the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway, which stretches from near downtown Joplin to near downtown Webb City.
The group will hold its Ruby Jack Jamboree from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Oronogo City Park, 188 N. Bryan Road, just behind Oronogo City Hall and only a few hundred yards from the Ruby Jack Trail.
A 5K run will start at the Grant Street trailhead at 10 a.m. Bikes and walkers can start at that time. Because runners will head west, the group recommends that others head east.
The coalition also has hired three bands to perform: Captain G and the Poor Man, from 11 a.m. until noon; The Phil Greer band, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.; and Just Jake's Trio, from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Refreshments will be available at the park. There also will be opportunities to sign up or renew JTC memberships.
For information about events, work days and more, go to joplintrailscoalition.org/contribute.
