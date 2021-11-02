Today in the Globe we're preparing for election returns.
Joplin voters were asked to weigh in on a use tax measure, while Oronogo voters considered selling the city's natural gas utility to Spire.
We'll have more about those and other ballot questions in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com, where we will post results as soon as we get them.
You'll also find reports about:
- The results of national elections, some of which are seen as tests for the upcoming midterms.
- New details in an officers-involved shooting over the weekend.
- Additional reporting from Monday's city council meeting.
We hope you have a pleasant evening. Stay with us through the night for election results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.