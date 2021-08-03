A proposal to renew Joplin’s quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax was approved by nearly an 80% majority, according to complete but unofficial returns from the Tuesday election.
Joplin voters cast 1,948 votes in favor and 503 against approving the continuance of the tax for 10 years. The tax is expected to generate about $43 million for additions to parks and stormwater flood controls for streets and neighborhoods.
Voters on the Jasper County side of Joplin cast 1,566 ‘’yes’’ votes for the tax and 423 “no” votes, giving it a 78.73% majority.
Those who voted in Newton County approved it by 382 “yes” votes and 80 “no” votes, a final majority approval of 79.48%.
“I am emboldened and impressed by the overwhelming majority,” Mayor Ryan Stanley said after receiving the vote totals Tuesday night. “I think it speaks volumes of the public works department and their stewardship and the parks department and their stewardship” of taxpayer funding. “I am very impressed the voters saw value in the projects we put forward, and I am excited for Joplin’s future.”
He commended the volunteer assistance of former Mayor Mike Seibert and the Joplin Sales Tax Citizens Committee that Seibert chaired. It was composed of 16 residents. They had met since March, first hearing details from city staff about the city’s master plans for parks and stormwater control, and nearly $100 million worth of potential projects developed from those plans.
After considering the need for the projects, committee members independently ranked them, selecting many of the projects that were placed on the final list to be done over the next decade with the tax revenue. The City Council approved some projects, such as the replacement of the Ewert Park pool with a splash park and a place to ice skate in winter as well as things like maintenance money for the Joplin Athletic Complex and turf installation or replacement on the city’s ballfields.
Seibert and the committee then worked with city staff to speak to community organizations about the tax renewal proposal and the projects. They also teamed with a group from the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to advertise and promote the tax question, called “Proposition Renewal.”
Stanley credited the residents’ committee “for the hard work in gaining the support and getting the proposal renewal passed. I cannot thank them enough for the hard work, and I think the results speak for themselves.”
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez also spoke about the committee’s assistance because he had worked as a volunteer on several city committees and boards, including heading the residents group that prompted the proposal of the half-cent public safety sales tax, long before he was elected to the City Council.
“The work that gets done by volunteers is the backbone of what keeps the city moving,” Cortez said. He also commended the work of city staff in putting together the lists of needs in city services that form the basis of proposed projects. “They should be held up as giants of this community and I cannot thank them enough,” he said of the volunteers.
Seibert also thanked those who served on the committee and the voters.
It is the third time voters have agreed to renew the tax for a 10-year term.
“We thank our voters for the support of this renewal,” City Manager Nick Edwards said.
“Quality amenities and infrastructure are part of a thriving community that enhances our community, strengthens our property values and attracts investment in our city. We heard from our citizens through the Listening Tour they wanted to see family activities, park beautifications and more trails, along with improved stormwater management in our neighborhoods to improve our community. These revenues will allow us to focus on these items,” he said.
