Voters in three Jasper County communities approved a 3% sales tax on all sales of recreational marijuana, joining Joplin, Carthage, Webb City and Carl Junction, which approved the same sales tax in April.
Only 3.15%, or 78 of the 2,477 registered voters in the three communities, voted in Tuesday’s special election to overwhelmingly approve all four issues on the ballots.
The village of Airport Drive was also voting on whether its board of trustees could forgo an election if the number of candidates who filed for office was the same as the number of open seats available.
• In Airport Drive, the only city of the three where a marijuana dispensary is currently located, the marijuana sales tax, listed as Proposition B on the ballot, passed by a 27-4 count.
The election issue, Proposition A, passed by a 29-2 count.
• In Alba, the marijuana tax passed with 100% of 12 voters approving the measure.
• In Duquesne, the vote was 29-6 in favor of the marijuana sales tax.
The Missouri Municipal League, which represents most Missouri cities, has estimated that one dispensary could produce between $100,000 and $150,000 worth of sales tax for a city.
The Missouri constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana passed statewide with 53% voting in favor. In Jasper County alone, the vote was only 42% in support of recreational marijuana.
The amendment imposed a 6% state sales tax on recreational marijuana sales and allowed counties and cities to ask voters to approve a sales tax of up to 3%.
The sales tax on marijuana sold to people with a medical marijuana card is a little less at 4% statewide and no local sales tax.
