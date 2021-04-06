It's Election Day, and that means we in the newsroom are hard at work to bring you coverage of the results as soon as they're available.
Voters in Joplin, Webb City and Carthage are choosing school board members. Voters in Neosho and Carl Junction are reviewing a use tax proposal. Voters in Carl Junction also are deciding a bond issue for the school district.
Plenty of other municipal races and issues are on the ballots, so stay tuned to joplinglobe.com for more as the evening goes on. Results also will be in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Tasty recipes from food columnists Josie Mai, Cheryle Finley and Amanda Stone.
- Coverage of College Heights and McAuley playing baseball.
- The latest COVID-19 case numbers for the area.
Have a nice Tuesday night.
