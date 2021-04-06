040721_local_CJ election3.jpg

Carl Junction election judge Mark Skelley holds an "I Voted" sticker on Tueday at Carl Junction's Precincts 3 and 4 at Briarbrook Country Club. At stake on Tuesday was Proposition S.A.F.E., which would provide $7 million to update safety and security, upgrade and repair HVAC and provide other repairs to Carl Junction School District buildings.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

It's Election Day, and that means we in the newsroom are hard at work to bring you coverage of the results as soon as they're available.

Voters in Joplin, Webb City and Carthage are choosing school board members. Voters in Neosho and Carl Junction are reviewing a use tax proposal. Voters in Carl Junction also are deciding a bond issue for the school district.

Plenty of other municipal races and issues are on the ballots, so stay tuned to joplinglobe.com for more as the evening goes on. Results also will be in Wednesday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

Have a nice Tuesday night.

