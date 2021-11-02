COLUMBUS, Kan. — Voters turned out to the polls during the election Tuesday to decide several races for city positions in Galena, Columbus and West Mineral.
Galena
In Galena, longtime City Council member Ashley Qualls-Groves was elected mayor with 178 votes while opponent Patrick William Collins received 63 votes, according to the complete but unofficial results. Groves had served on Galena City Council since 2013 and was reelected in 2017. She will succeed current incumbent Lance Nichols, who didn’t file for reelection.
Galena also had two contested council races for wards 1 and 3. Robert P. LaTurner was elected for Ward 1 with 34 votes, defeating incumbent Neil Oglesby, who received 29 votes.
Incumbent Nancy Flint, who was first elected to the City Council in 2017, was reelected for her Ward 3 post on the council with 41 votes, defeating candidate Todd Martin, who garnered 25 votes.
West Mineral
Voters in West Mineral chose two out of three candidates for two-at large positions on the City Council. The winners were Wesley W. Caswell, who received 12 votes, and Sandra S. Caswell, who earned 7 votes. The third candidate, Janine Sullivan, received 6 votes.
The remaining posts for mayor, City Council and school board in Cherokee County were uncontested.
Columbus
Stephanie D. Farstvedt was chosen for the Ward 1 position on the Columbus City Council.
She received 26 votes while challenger Jerri Burton, a former longtime council member, earned 14 votes.
