Memorial Hall

A memorial to World War II soldiers stands outside Memorial Hall, which was constructed in the wake of World War I. GLOBE file

Joplin voters on Tuesday will head to the polls to decide the fate of a $30 million project to repair and renovate Memorial Hall.

So what are voters saying about it? Learn more in a story from Debby Woodin at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.

Our Saturday edition also will contain our voter's guide, which is a collection of stories with the details of most area races and ballot issues. Be sure to pick up a copy if you still need to learn about your local candidates and proposals.

Throughout the weekend, we'll also be hard at work on:

  • Coverage of a reception for Pittsburg State University President Steve Scott, who will retire in June.
  • A preview of what's to come at Monday's meeting of the Joplin City Council.
  • A story about how you can nominate someone to the new Joplin Schools Hall of Fame.

Have a good Friday night and enjoy your weekend.

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.