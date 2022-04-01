Joplin voters on Tuesday will head to the polls to decide the fate of a $30 million project to repair and renovate Memorial Hall.
So what are voters saying about it? Learn more in a story from Debby Woodin at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Our Saturday edition also will contain our voter's guide, which is a collection of stories with the details of most area races and ballot issues. Be sure to pick up a copy if you still need to learn about your local candidates and proposals.
Throughout the weekend, we'll also be hard at work on:
- Coverage of a reception for Pittsburg State University President Steve Scott, who will retire in June.
- A preview of what's to come at Monday's meeting of the Joplin City Council.
- A story about how you can nominate someone to the new Joplin Schools Hall of Fame.
Have a good Friday night and enjoy your weekend.
