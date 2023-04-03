Voters in Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma will head to the polls to Tuesday to decide a number of local races and issues.
In Southwest Missouri, residents in Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction and Neosho as well as Jasper and Newton counties will consider a 3-cent sales tax on adult recreational marijuana. The county measures, if approved, would tax only the dispensaries located outside of incorporated towns and villages. The 3-cent city or county tax, if approved, would be imposed in addition to a 6-cent state sales tax, which would bring the total to 9 cents for each dollar of purchases.
Residents also will elect members of their local school boards in Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction and Neosho, and members of their local city councils in Carl Junction and Neosho. Races for other communities across Southwest Missouri also are on the ballot.
Voters in the Carthage and Neosho school districts will consider multimillion-dollar bond issues to build a new performing arts center and a new ag building, respectively.
Polling places in Missouri will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Residents who are in line at their polling place at 7 p.m. have the right to cast their vote.
Residents should show one of the following forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain a ballot:
• A nonexpired Missouri driver's or non-driver's license.
• A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card.
• A nonexpired U.S. passport.
• Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri that is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.
If you do not possess any of these forms of identification but are a registered voter, you may cast a provisional ballot, according to the Missouri secretary of state's office. Your ballot will count if you return to your polling place on election day with a photo ID, or if the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.
Some races, such as the highly contested Joplin Board of Education race, could drive voter turnout in some places, Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said. In April of last year, voter turnout in Jasper County for municipal elections was 10.06%.
"Traditionally, we have a 12% to 14% turnout on April elections, but I think we will have some municipalities and school districts with higher turnouts (this year)," he said.
There is only one change in polling places in Jasper County this year — in Joplin's 4th Precinct. Voters who previously voted at Missouri Southern State University's criminal justice building will now vote in MSSU's Federal Emergency Management Agency storm shelter, located nearby. Davis said his office has sent letters to every household in the precinct to alert them to the change.
Davis said he thinks any possible severe weather that has been forecast for Tuesday may hold off until later in the evening, allowing voters to cast their ballots without disruption. But if severe weather were to hit when polls are open, poll workers in the county have been given an emergency guide to help ensure safety, he said.
In Oklahoma
Voters in Ottawa County also will head to the polls Tuesday for municipal elections. Miami residents will elect a mayor and school board member, while several county positions also are open.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oklahomans must take with them one of the following documents in order to vote:
• Photo identification issued by the U.S. government, state of Oklahoma or a federally recognized tribal government.
• County election board voter identification card, even though it doesn't include a photo.
Voters without any proof of identity may vote by provisional ballot and sign a sworn affidavit, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.