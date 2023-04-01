NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County voters on Tuesday will ballot on several issues, and an array of candidates running for city offices, school board seats and other positions.
NEWTON COUNTY
Health Board
Six candidates are seeking three seats on the Newton County Health Board.
They are Amie Henson, Jim Conner, Jerrie Wise, Scott Wade, Chris Demery and Andrea Krummel. The three who receive the most votes will serve four-year terms.
DIAMOND
City posts
Two candidates are seeking the mayoral post in Diamond, which carries a two-year term. Jennifer Howard and Amy Thomlinson are vying for the position.
No candidate has filed for the open West Ward seat on the City Council.
School Board
Eight candidates are vying for three open seats on the Diamond Board of Education. Each seat holds a three-year term. Candidates are William Transeau, Craig Daniel, Hugh Mathew Housh, Preston Wright, Brandon Webb, Jennifer Buening, Christa Stokes and Trisha Beckett.
School bond issueThe school district is proposing a $6 million bond issue for various projects. If approved by a 57.1% majority, the district’s debt-service levy of 63 cents per $100 of assessed valuation would continue at the same rate, but be extended for additional years.
FAIRVIEW
Mayor
Two candidates are vying for the position of Fairview mayor, which carries a one-year unexpired term. Bill Mahurin is challenging Peter Janis for the post.
City Council
George W. Richards and incumbent Moriah Robbins are competing for the South Ward seat on the City Council. The seat carries a two-year term.
GRANBY
School bond issue
The East Newton School District is proposing a $5 million bond issue to pay for various projects. If approved by a 57.1% majority, the district’s debt-service levy would be increased by 9 cents from about 46 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to about 55 cents. That increase would boost the annual tax bill of the owner of a $100,000 home by $17.10 from $87.40 now to $104.50.
City posts
Two candidates are vying for the Granby mayoral position, which carries a two-year term. Incumbent Ira Hawkins is being challenged by Jamie Conway.
Incumbent Bill Kittrell hopes to retain his open North Ward seat on the Granby City Council against challenger Travis Gamble. The seat carries a two-year term.
The South Ward seat is also open. Incumbent Doreen Clouse is facing off against Jim Nance for the two-year position.
Two candidates are also running for the municipal judge seat, which carries a two-year term. Incumbent Steve White and Martin Lindstedt are on the ballot.
JOPLIN
Special Road District
Two candidates are seeking a three-year term on the Joplin Special Road District. They are Miles Jensen and Estella Casteel Osborn.
SENECA
School Board
Four candidates are vying for the three open positions on the Seneca Board of Education. The seats carry terms of three years. Incumbents Sonya Bruegel, Raleigh Ritter and Ron Wallace are being challenged by Tyler Crow.
City Council
Two candidates are competing for the Ward 2 seat on Seneca City Council. The position carries a two-year term. Incumbent Skyler Jones is being challenged by Ryan Schauer.
