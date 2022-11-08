Voting

Voter Brittany Gardner fills out her ballot during the 2022 midterm election on Tuesday at Calvary Church. Election Judge Linda Carlson said turnout at the precinct was "overwhelming."

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we prepared for elections. 

General elections are upon us. Polls will still be open when this email hits your mailbox, so your friendly neighborhood journalists are armed with an excellent work ethic, savvy skills and a few slices of pizza to bring you results in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com

Among the reports and results we'll cover: 

  • An amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana.
  • The area's choice to replace U.S. Rep. Billy Long, who lost his bid for the U.S. Senate. 
  • Updates on the balance of power in Congress. 

We hope you voted, and that you have a peaceful election evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.