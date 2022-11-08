Today in the Globe newsroom we prepared for elections.
General elections are upon us. Polls will still be open when this email hits your mailbox, so your friendly neighborhood journalists are armed with an excellent work ethic, savvy skills and a few slices of pizza to bring you results in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
Among the reports and results we'll cover:
- An amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana.
- The area's choice to replace U.S. Rep. Billy Long, who lost his bid for the U.S. Senate.
- Updates on the balance of power in Congress.
We hope you voted, and that you have a peaceful election evening.
