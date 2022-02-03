Voting is now open in U.S. Cellular’s third annual Black History Month art contest, which features work by students at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri in Joplin.
Boys & Girls Club students were encouraged to create original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators. Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and local U.S. Cellular leaders based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.
“Our kids are excited about the theme for this year,” said Amia Warren, development director for the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri. “It’s a time for club youth to show their creativity while learning about influential Black STEM icons.”
Voting is available online at newsroom.uscellular.com now through Feb. 28. Anyone 18 and older can vote for their favorite artwork, which also is digitally displayed in the U.S. Cellular store at 1630 S. Range Line Road.
The top three vote-getters will be announced in March. The first-place winner will receive a $250 gift card, the second-place winner will receive a $150 gift card and the third-place winner will receive a $100 gift card.
“We are thrilled to work with Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri on this contest to help honor Black STEM icons and showcase youth in our community,” Randy Shurtz, area sales manager for U.S. Cellular in the Kansas and Western Missouri markets, said in a statement. “This year’s art highlights the artistic talent among the club members while giving them a chance to learn more about the impact Black people have made in STEM. We encourage the community to check out the art and vote online.”
