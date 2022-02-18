Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft keeps a countdown clock on his website, marking the days remaining for the General Assembly to pass legislation he characterized as “election integrity reform.”
A number of bills that would change voting procedures have been proposed for Missouri, but the one he is backing is among the more comprehensive, addressing a range of issues, including photo ID rules, audits of voter records and cybersecurity.
The countdown — which launched with the start of the legislative session Jan. 5 — has already ticked off 45 days, with 83 remaining.
Ashcroft said the bill that he is behind would restore confidence in elections, and Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, who filed the legislation at Ashcroft’s request, argues it would “ensure our elections are secure, trustworthy and efficient.”
But Ashcroft is not the only one watching this session.
The Brennan Center for Justice says Missouri Senate Bill 670 would make it harder for voters to cast ballots, and Will Wilder, the Singer Fellow for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, who focuses on voting rights litigation, believes it could cause other problems.
He called the legislation “a Billboard Top 40 greatest hits in voter suppression.”
Among the proposals in the bill:
• It gives the secretary of state a path to audit the voter registration records of any local election authority. It also gives the secretary of state authority to withhold funds from the local election authorities that do not comply.
• It would require automatic vote tabulating equipment to be “air gapped,” not be connected to a network, and it would require the use of hand-marked paper ballots rather than electronic voting machines.
• It would prohibit changes to election laws less than 26 weeks — six months — before a presidential election.
• It prohibits the use of touchscreen, direct-recording, and electronic vote counting machines starting Jan. 1, 2024, except by voters who are disabled. Local election authorities would also have to allow cybersecurity assessments of their office by the secretary of state.
• It includes different voter ID requirements for in-person voting and changes ID requirements for absentee voting.
“I believe it is the responsibility of the Legislature to protect the integrity of Missouri’s election process and ensure every legal vote counts by passing election integrity reform,” Ashcroft said in a statement.
“Most of these bills are just being pushed by what we like to refer to as the Big Lie,” said Wilder, with the Brennan Center. “The presence of actual fraud in an election is very small.”
3 objectives
Ashcroft said several times during an interview that the legislation will accomplish three objectives: Make it harder to commit fraud, make it easier to vote and make it easier to prosecute cheaters.
While acknowledging that candidates on both sides of the political aisle have made claims of election “theft,” he emphasized that the changes are intended to be proactive, prevent problems in the future.
On the emphasis on paper ballots, Ashcroft said: “You don’t have to worry that it was hacked because you can’t hack it.”
He also noted that voter ID has been an issue in Missouri for decades, and in 2016, voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring a photo ID by 63% but the Missouri Supreme Court balked at a provision within the proposal, returning Missouri to its earlier method.
Currently, people can vote in Missouri if they have some form of documentation, most often a driver’s license or a passport, but it could be anything from a student ID to a utility bill or bank statement, or a voter registration card. A voter who is registered but does not have an ID can vote a provisional ballot that will be counted if they later bring an ID to the polling place or their signature can be verified.
SB 670 would remove the use of some of these alternative forms of identification, such as the bank statement or utility bill.
However, Ashcroft said their vote would go in to a separate envelope and the voter would sign it, and after the polls are closed election authorities could double- check the signature and other information against the voter registration.
“The important thing is you can still vote, they just check to make sure you are who you say you are,” Ashcroft said, arguing that the legislation would expand the likelihood of a registered voter being able to vote.
“There is no legal reason to turn away a (registered) person from the polling place,” Ashcroft said.
JoDonn Chaney, the secretary’s spokesman, said that Ashcroft is focused on making elections in Missouri more secure and making it easier to vote.
“We want to make sure we do what is right for Missouri. It’s about the Missouri voter.”
Voter ID
However, the nonprofit Brennan Center, based out of New York University School of Law and named for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Brennan, lists SB 670 among those bills that it determined would make it harder to vote, not easier.
The Brennan Center labeled SB 670 as one of 13 bills in Missouri that “would remove alternative forms of identification currently allowed under state law for a voter to cast a regular ballot, including a person’s voter confirmation document, a bank statement, and a government check, among others.”
Wilder said that voter ID requirements can favor one group over another and cited as an example election authorities who have accepted gun permits but not student IDs, or who have accepted a driver’s license but not a public housing ID.
He said voter ID requirements create an “administrative burden” for some voters, and it is often more burdensome in reality than it is on paper. He also noted that states with Photo ID laws don’t report any fewer problems with fraud than states that don’t require it.
Wilder also said that allowing the secretary of state to audit voter rolls and withhold funding could lead to “dangerous voter roll purges,” and added professional observers, nonpartisan and even partisan observers have found the election process is secure now, and doesn’t justify the kinds of bills that are being proposed.
There are a number of other bills that have been proposed in Missouri. One would restore voting rights to persons on probation or parole after a felony conviction, and others would allow no-excuse absentee voting.
One that allows no-excuse absentee voting, House Bill 1650, is sponsored by Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City. She noted that a provision that allowed voting absentee because of COVID-19 in 2020 has expired, but she wants to allow Missourians to be able to vote absentee for any reason or no reason at all.
“I’m obviously a big believer in access to voting,” she said.
“There is so much continuing to change and evolve and our voting hasn’t evolved with us. We’re stuck back a century (ago) where everything else has moved forward. ... We are stuck with a very antiquated system of voting,” she said.
Jasper County
For his part, Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said he is not concerned by some of what is in SB 670 or in HB 1650.
He noted that Jasper County residents — and there are more than 75,000 registered voters in the county — won’t see a lot of changes with some of what is proposed in SB 670. The county already uses paper ballots, and its vote tabulation machines are not connected to any network.
Nor is he concerned about the provision that would allow the Missouri secretary of state to audit voter rolls and withhold money.
“Jasper County is very active in keeping our voter rolls clean,” he said, adding, “We on a daily basis” check newspapers for those who have died and work with the U.S. Postal Service to identify those who have moved or otherwise have become ineligible.
“It holds the county accountable,” he said of the provision in the bill allowing the audit.
As for a voter ID, he said 99% of Jasper County voters, regardless of party, already use accepted forms, including voter ID cards or a driver’s license, and there are provisions for those who show up without an ID or other necessary paperwork, but those instances are too few to change the outcome of an election.
“I am OK with no-excuse absentee voting,” he said of HB 1650, noting that currently, some of those who want to vote absentee are forced to lie in order to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.