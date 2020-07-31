Today in the Globe's newsroom we had elections on the brain, from local races of interest to statewide issues, and even the presidential race.
Back in May, presidential candidate Joe Biden said he hoped to have a vice-presidential pick named around Aug. 1 — tomorrow — or the first week of August, and pledged to pick a woman. People close to the campaign say the choice won't be made before the week of Aug. 10, however.
So, we're officially in VP-watch mode. We know both Republicans and Democrats in the area are interested in the pick, so if it happens this weekend, we'll bring you the latest information.
The weekend editions will be filled with election news, however:
- Sunday's paper will include our voter's guide, breaking down Republican candidates running for office in Tuesday's primary election. Many county offices will be decided in the primary, because people from other parties have not filed to run in November.
- We'll also have a deep dive into the Medicaid expansion issue that will be up for election across the state.
- We'll also share the latest COVID-19 news, including the long-term effects caused on the pulmonary system and how local case numbers continue to drop.
The weather looks encouraging for some weekend adventures! We hope you get to enjoy some.
