The first recipients of grants from the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust were announced this week by Southwest Missouri Bank.
The largest grant — $150,000 — went to the Kansas City University dental school to fulfill a commitment that W. Robert Corley made. KCU last year announced plans to build an $80 million College of Dental Medicine on its Joplin campus and committed $40 million to the project, with the rest to be raised by donations.
Corley, a businessman and philanthropist, owned and operated clothing and decor stores The Attic, The Duds Shop and Accents, formerly located on South Main Street. He died last year at the age of 98.
During his lifetime he provided financial support to a number of institutions and organizations, primarily Missouri Southern State University, as well as Children's Haven, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Lafayette House and Connect2Culture. He also was a contributor to the medical community, including Freeman Health System and the Mercy Foundation, and to the construction of Mercy Hospital Joplin after the Joplin tornado. He also assisted the Kansas City University medical and dental schools in Joplin.
“We received applications from over 50 organizations, all very worthy,” Chuck Brown, senior vice president and trust officer at Southwest Missouri Bank, said in a statement. Southwest Missouri Bank is trustee of the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust, a perpetual trust. “The distribution committee, as established by the trust, approved grant requests totaling $202,000, which will be distributed among 19 entities."
Funds will be distributed each year.
“Mr. Corley’s legacy will live on, and his generosity will continue to help the less fortunate in our local communities,” Brown said. “We owe him a debt of gratitude.”
Other recipients are:
• Alliance of Southwest Missouri, $3,000 for the Full Potential Program, which started in 2011 to provide low-income, school-age youths the opportunity to participate in healthy alternative activities as a means of substance abuse prevention. Assistance ranges from help with registration fees to equipment such as shinguards or band books. The program maintains a $100 cap per student per school year.
• Bright Futures Joplin Snack Pack Program, $3,000 to provide food for children in the Joplin schools to take home each weekend.
• Building Bridges, $3,000 for a data entry position. Building Bridges helps equip people with the skills and relationships they need to improve their lives.
• Children's Haven of Southwest Missouri, $3,000 for the Playground Project, which will improve and expand outdoor play spaces.
• Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, $5,000 to provide additional in-clinic visits, labs and medication, and telehealth visits during a pandemic.
• Foundation of the Home Builders of Southwest Missouri Apprentice Scholarship Fund, $2,000. Recipients can purchase something the lack of which might be keeping them from working, such as work shoes, a tool belt or a down payment for a car to get to work.
• Higher Power Garage, $4,000 for general operating expenses. The program provides low-cost auto repair to those in need.
• Jasper County Court Appointed Special Advocates, $3,000 for CASA Office and Training Center Capital Project. Jasper County CASA is outgrowing its current temporary rented office space in Joplin.
• Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, $3,000 for A Brush With Kindness, a project that completes exterior work on houses for homeowners who cannot complete the work themselves due to financial or physical limitations.
• Joplin NALA Read, $1,000 for general operating expenses. Joplin NALA Read supports literacy in the region.
• Lion Co-op, $4,000 for general operating expenses and refrigerator purchase. The Missouri Southern State University Lion Co-op was founded in the fall of 2018 to meet the needs of students experiencing food insecurity.
• Missouri Southern Foundation, $2,000 for the W. Robert Corley Endowed Scholarship. The fund currently generates approximately $4,000 per year in financial assistance for MSSU students.
• Salvation Army, $5,000 for its Joplin rapid rehousing, feeding program, shower and laundry program, and emergency assistance.
• Teen Challenge of the Four States, $3,000 for its Student Intake Scholarship. The money will provide funding for the intake fee required to begin substance-use treatment.
• Watered Gardens Ministries, $5,000 for general operating expenses for Forge, its long-term residency program for men.
• Webb City Farmers Market, $1,000 to support the market's WIC Program. Each year, until funding is exhausted, the market provides two $5 coupons per week to each WIC family shopping at the market.
• Joplin Noon Rotary, $1,000, for its foundation.
• Joplin Kiwanis, $1,000, for its foundation.
