Organizers this week announced a cosmic theme of “Out of This World” for the 16th annual Walk for Autism and the Freeman 5K.
The joint event, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, is a good opportunity to educate the public about autism spectrum disorder, Freeman officials said.
“Our staff is out of this world; our families are out of this world,” said Edie Spera, director of autism services at the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism. “So that’s why we decided to go with our theme this year.”
Funds raised through the event will help the Leffen Center offer feeding and nutrition services, occupational and speech therapy, special education services and in-home intervention and diagnostic services, officials said.
“If you talk to any family member of a child living on the spectrum, they will tell you how very important all of those aspects of care are,” said Paula Baker, Freeman Health System president and CEO. “It’s transformative for these children and these families; it’s life-changing.”
The Freeman 5K is a certified 5K run. The race will start and end at the Leffen Center, snaking back and forth through roads in south Joplin. The Walk for Autism is a 1-mile route in which no one has to commit to walking the full mile. People can participate in either event as individuals or as a team.
The Freeman 5K started as an effort to get employees exercising with co-workers and families while benefiting community causes. The Walk for Autism started about 15 years ago at Northpark Mall. When it partnered with Freeman about three years ago, Spera said, registration rates increased.
The event is more than a walk or run, Spera said. There will be a vendor fair with health resources available for families, activities for kids and food trucks. Spera said every year people love to dress up and get in the spirit of the theme.
“It’s a great opportunity for families to come out in a safe environment with their kids and adults on the spectrum, and just have a good time,” Spera said.
Last year, the event raised more than $30,000, and Spera’s goal for this year is $50,000. Funds will generally support the Leffen Center, program development and a scholarship program to help individuals who live out of state.
There are also scholarships available to help families who can’t pay for services. Spera estimates about 80% of their families have a financial need.
“Especially with the way the economy is now, families are struggling to put food on the table,” Spera said. “To have to pay for autism services on top of that is challenging.”
Spera said she has seen a sharp increase in enrollment at the Leffen Center over the past few years. With better screening tools, the center has been able to admit children to its programs at a younger age. This increases the enrollment volume, but it is able to reach people at a younger age to provide quality service.
Spera said fundraisers like these are needed to help the center continue its support of the community.
“Autism services are expensive,” Spera said. “It’s much needed. We can provide the basics, but in order to grow and to serve the 1 in 44 individuals on the spectrum, this is vital.”
