Walk to End Alzheimer's moves to virtual format, donations still being accepted

The local 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place in both virtual and drive-by formats on Saturday morning at Joplin’s Mercy Park, and organizers hope to reach their fundraising goal by the end of the year.
Money generated through the walk and other fundraisers throughout the year go toward the research of Alzheimer’s disease, a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. More than 50 million people worldwide live with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We are advancing the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association to find that cure so we can have our first survivor,” said Sam Detrick, walk manager. “Why this mission is so important to me is that I actually lost my grandma to Alzheimer’s in 2011. I watched her from a distance fade away. When I did see her, that moment that became emotional for me was when she didn’t even realize who I was.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday’s walk — which last year attracted between 500 and 1,000 people who participated in person — was mostly held virtually. Opening and promise garden ceremonies were livestreamed online, and participants were invited to walk in their own neighborhoods individually or in small groups before driving to Mercy Park to view the 500 flowers that were temporarily planted there in honor of Alzheimer’s patients and their families.
“The awesome thing is the committee in Joplin adapted (to the restrictions of the pandemic) very quickly,” Detrick said. “We moved into a virtual format and we made it happen.”
The Joplin area fundraising goal for the year is $55,000, and about $9,000 had been raised as of this weekend. Detrick said the Alzheimer’s Association didn’t pursue donors during the stay-at-home orders and lockdowns in the early days of the pandemic, and other fundraisers for the organization had to be canceled this year.
“We still have some fundraisers in the works, and as a committee, we are going to be working together on Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1” to try to reach the goal, he said.
Detrick said he is hopeful that residents will contribute to help further the mission to end Alzheimer’s.
“I know this is a crazy time right now, but we’re not going to be able to advance this mission without the funds and people getting involved,” he said.
To donate, go to act.alz.org/joplinwalk, or text “2endalz” to 51555.
