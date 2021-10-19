The Volunteer Peace Church Cemetery Preservation Group will hold historic walking tours of the property and a fall work day this month.
Walking tours will be given at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The tour includes discussion of the history of Peace Church and the cemetery, and the viewing of burial sties of veterans from the Civil War through the Korean War. The tour lasts about an hour; sturdy shoes are recommended. The cost is a recommended $12 donation that will benefit cemetery maintenance.
Volunteers are needed for the work day, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30. Tasks include the removal of limbs and rocks, dirt work, filling settled plots and setting stones. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided; attendees are encouraged to bring rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows or gloves. RSVP to Jim Beeler, chairman of the preservation group, at 417-529-0890.
