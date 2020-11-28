If the 7 Brew coffee company is as successful in Joplin as it has been in Northwest Arkansas, it is likely more than one store will be opened here.
The company opened its first shop in February 2017 at Rogers, Arkansas. There are now eight storefronts in that region. The store in Joplin, located at 3347 S. Range Line Road, will be the first to be built outside of Arkansas.
Lisa Crume, spokeswoman for 7 Brew, said the site was selected because of easy access and its proximity to Interstate 44. She said another factor in choosing the site was the ability to make a deal quickly on the property.
"Joplin is our first (location) outside of Arkansas, and there are other sites in Joplin that we are looking at,'' she said. "We think Joplin will be a good fit with what we offer.''
The coffee shop offers an espresso that is derived from a three-bean blend that is made specifically for 7 Brew.
Crume describes the products offered by 7 Brew as "handcrafted brewing'' with "a goal to create a change with one small act of kindness in a cup.'' The shop will offer decaffeinated versions, chi teas, blended drinks, smoothies and shakes, among other things.
The store, now under construction at the site of a former Zips convenience store, will employ about 25 people when it opens in January. Employment details to come.
Downtown classic
A classic example of early architecture in downtown Joplin is now on the market.
The former First National Bank building at 526 S. Main St., which was built in 1899-1900, has been listed for sale. The two-story blonde brick building started as the Grant Building. It became Scherl Dry Goods and then the First National Bank in the 1930s and 1940s. For years, it was home to the Jamison Drug Store.
The building, listed with Pro 100 of Joplin, has 9,151 square feet of space. The asking price is $295,000.
Santa arrives
The canceling of this year's Joplin Christmas parade, which was scheduled for Tuesday night, does not mean children will miss out on an opportunity to see Santa Claus.
Santa Claus is planning to make his annual visit to Northpark Mall this year, but things will look a little different from years past.
Santa arrived at the mall on Friday. He and his team of elves will be in the J.C. Penney court through Christmas Eve. Visits will be contactless, with families sitting 6 feet away to ensure proper social distancing. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available.
To schedule a visit with Santa with a photo package, visit the mall's website and use the online reservation platform. You will select a date and time and purchase your photo package. Walk-ups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting.
All visitors must wear masks before, during and after photos.
For those unable to see Santa in person, the mall is offering some online options to access in the comfort of your home.
The mall, in a statement, said, "Please note that our usual holiday events are canceled for this year, including the Santa arrival party, pet photos and Santa Cares. We hope to bring these fun, family-friendly events back in 2021, and we thank you for your understanding.''
The people who tried to organize a safe parade in downtown Joplin during a pandemic should get a pat on the back for a noble effort at attempting the impossible. More importantly, they should be commended for canceling the parade when they realized the risk to the participants was too great. This is an example of leadership.
