Aaron's, the leader in rent-to-own furniture, home appliances and consumer electronics, is kicking it up a notch in Joplin.
The store, now located at 732 S. Range Line Road in North Town Center, is relocating to the former Pier 1 Imports building in North Point Shopping Center, 410 S. Range Line Road.
The new store is part of a larger effort by Aaron's to showcase in a more visible way what it offers to consumers.
Danny Campbell, manager of the Joplin store, now in its 16th year, told me that Aaron's is moving into the stores once occupied by Pier 1 at other locations across the country. Most Pier 1 stores have large display windows and an open design. People passing by the new store will have a better opportunity to see what Aaron's is offering inside.
"We are so excited about this new store. It will be one of our next-generation stores," Campbell said. "We'll have a much larger space with higher visibility and more foot traffic. In addition to rent-to-own, we do retail, too."
The new store, which should open next month, will be in one of Joplin's more active shopping centers. A Big Lots store, which offers furniture and home accessories, opened in North Point earlier this year. The latest to open in the shopping center is Barton's Home Outlet. If I'm not mistaken, this shopping center will be full when Aaron's moves into the Pier 1 store.
The tenant mix in this shopping center, which includes Ashley HomeStore and Barton's, will be helpful to consumers who are looking for home furnishings and home accessories.
Aaron's was founded in 1955. Based in Atlanta, it has been a publicly traded company since 1982. The company has more than 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada.
Relocating
The Pie Safe, 2129 S. Main St. in Joplin, is relocating to the west side of the square in Carthage. Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be its last day of operation in Joplin, according to Holly Hartman, the owner.
The new location on the square, which will feature a larger kitchen, is under construction, she said.
"We're going all in," she said.
The Pie Safe, which specializes in pies and other baked items, opened in the former Cuttaway Hair Salon in early 2019. Before that, it was located on North Main Street Road. The property has been sold.
Opening
Heavenly Donuts has opened a new shop in Webb City's Northtown Plaza, 1010 S. Madison St.
The shop is occupying the former Domino's Pizza location.
Hours are from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Correction
In my report about Chick-fil-A opening a second restaurant at the northeast corner of 36th Street and Range Line Road, I made a mistake about the history of the property.
At one time, that corner was home to a Gateway Auto Parts store and convenience store/truck stop. A small tornado struck that part of South Range Line Road years ago. It damaged the convenience store/truck stop. In my report, I said the tornado had destroyed the auto parts store and convenience store/truck stop. It did not.
In a recent email, the former owner of the property told me he sold the property to Drury and that they tore down the structures.
Sorry, my memory is not what it used to be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.