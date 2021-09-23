If you are looking for a place to have some fun with friends, The Painted Tulip could be that place.
Imagine getting together with some friends for a do-it-yourself sign party, where you can bring your own liquor and have a drink with some snacks. This shop provides the wood frames and vinyl stickers to make that happen in a comfortable setting where you sit on stools and work together at a crafting table.
“It’s a place where memories and masterpieces are made,” said Cat Wartnaby, spokeswoman for The Painted Tulip. “We have a ton of fun.”
The Painted Tulip, located in the north end of Chase Colton Plaza, 420 N. Range Line Road, is in the process of obtaining a liquor license. In the meantime, participants can bring their own liquor to the party. The shop also offers coffee, lattes and other drinks. The store, owned by Jessica and Tustin Ulrich, was once located on North Range Line Road.
Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. To book a class, call 417-622-9856 or visit their Facebook page. A grand opening is planned for Nov. 1.
Nail lounge opens
The Bellagio Nail Lounge opened last week in the Madison Square shopping center at 1715 S. Madison St. in Webb City.
The lounge offers manicures, pedicures and waxing among its services. The owner told me the shop does “all kinds of nail designs” and to check out the salon’s Facebook page for more information.
Store hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
On their radar
A popular restaurant in Branson and Republic, Flat Creek Resort Bar & Grill, is eyeing the Webb City-Joplin market, and other towns for possible expansion.
A reader in Webb City told me in an email recently that she had heard that Flat Creek was interested in Webb City, that it was a very good restaurant and that I should check it out. I did.
I called the restaurant in Republic and spoke to the manager. He said, “We have talked about Webb City, Joplin and some other towns for expansion, but no decision has been made.”
Flat Creek’s main restaurant operates in Cape Fair, about 28 miles northwest of Branson. It is a destination on Table Rock Lake. It has boat parking for customers seeking fried catfish and chicken, steaks, barbecue, burgers and sandwiches. The place is known for its all-you-can-eat Alaskan crab legs. About 95% of Flat Creek’s food is made from scratch, according to a company spokesman.
Flat Creek opened its restaurant in Republic in February 2019.
Truck parade
If you are looking for something to do Saturday evening, this could be fun.
The Big Rig Convoy for Special Olympics, featuring more than 400 trucks, will depart at 6 p.m. from 4 State Trucks, home of Chrome Shop Mafia, at 4579 Highway 43 South. The convoy will proceed north on Schifferdecker Avenue to 20th Street, where it will turn east to Main Street. At Main Street, it will head south to 26th Street. It then turns west, with the final destination being Mercy Park at 26th Street and Maiden Lane, where a truck light show and street party will take place.
The night will feature performances by Curtis Grimes and Joe Nichols. The show ends at 10:30 p.m.
The parade is part of the biannual Guilty by Association 2021 Truck Show, which started on Thursday at 4 State Trucks with all kinds of big rig-related activities, like tractor pools and burnouts. More than 700 truckers preregistered for this industry event.
I passed by 4 State Trucks on Wednesday and was blown away by the big rigs that have been lined up for the truck show. This is not a truck show. It’s an art show.
The trucking industry is responsible for transporting 70% of all goods in the U.S., and employing about 6% of the nation’s workforce.
On the street
I have learned from a reliable source that Casa Montez Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is coming back, but not at its current location at 2324 S. Range Line Road.
The restaurant, one of the longest-surviving establishments in the city, closed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The property is for sale.
I have been told that the Casa Montez name will continue, that many of the restaurant’s former workers and cooks will return, and that they will use the same recipes as before.
The new location will be on Main Street. Details to come.
Commented
