If all goes as planned, the new Casa Montez will open in the week ahead in the former Eagle Drive-In at 4224 S. Main St.
The plan was to open this restaurant a month ago, but the owners, David and Cynthia Amayo, encountered equipment delays and other issues that made it impossible to meet that opening date.
"We had a lot more hoops to jump through than we thought," Cynthia Amayo said. "There was so much to do. But we're ready to open now."
The opening would not be happening at all if it were not for the assistance offered to the Amayos by Newt Sharp, the owner of the former Casa Montez property at 2324 S. Range Line Road. Because of supply chain issues, the Amayos were struggling to find the equipment they needed to reopen the restaurant in the Eagle Drive-In.
"Newt sold us the old equipment that he had at a bargain price. It would have taken us months to get that equipment. We couldn't have done it without him," David Amayo said. "I think he missed the food and wanted to see us reopen."
A few years ago, when Sharp purchased the Range Line property from the Amayos, he told me that one of the reasons he bought the property was to keep the restaurant running so that he could still enjoy the food served at Casa Montez, including his favorite, the cheese dip.
When the Amayos announced they were going to reopen Casa Montez in the Eagle Drive-In, some social media chatter suggested that the Eagle Drive-In was the wrong location and that it would be too small.
To that, Amayo responded: "A small Casa is better than no Casa."
As the restaurant reopens in the days ahead, he encouraged visitors to be patient. "We only have 30 to 34 seats inside," he said.
Casa Montez was Joplin's first Mexican restaurant back in 1965 when it opened in the former 71 Cafe at 1717 S. Range Line Road. When the Montez family opened the restaurant, Range Line was a two-lane road that boasted maybe 15 restaurants.
David Amayo started in the business in about 1965 in Kansas City, where he earned 50 cents an hour as a busboy. His father-in-law, George Montez, helped start Casa Montez. Amayo went to work for his father-in-law and helped manage the front of the house. In those early days, the tables featured old wine bottles with burning candles. The Amayos said they have been amazed by the number of people who have told them over the years that they proposed to their spouses in the glow of those candles.
A couple of years after George Montez died, Amayo bought the restaurant. That was in 1982. He moved the restaurant a couple of years after that to the former Silver Fox Lounge, 2324 S. Range Line Road. In 1996, the restaurant was hit by a fire that shut it down for months. On May 22, 2011, the restaurant was strafed by the tornado.
About 40 people were in the restaurant, including a grandson of the Amayos. They sought shelter in the coolers. The tornado ripped the roof off of the restaurant. It took five months to complete the repairs.
In each case, the patrons of Casa Montez supported the continuation of the restaurant.
The restaurant, under Sharp's ownership in 2019, closed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The property on Range Line was placed on the market.
The Amayos said they wanted the Casa Montez legacy to continue in Joplin. When the Eagle Drive-In became available, they jumped at the chance to bring Casa Montez back one more time.
"That's why we are reopening," said David Amayo, now 74. "We want to pay back for all of the support that has been shown to us over the years. When I finally retire in a few years, we want to make it so that there always will be a Casa Montez."
The Eagle has been repainted inside and out. A new cold storage locker has been added. The bar will feature only bottled beer and margaritas.
"Since we have such a small kitchen and limited storage, we had to cut back on the menu, but we still offer all of the favorites," Cynthia Amayo said. "There will be no American food."
The restaurant will use the same recipes as before, and the same cooks are coming back. The manager, who has worked at Casa Montez for 30 years, also is coming back. The restaurant has a window for orders to go and outdoor seating.
Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
An historical note: The Eagle Drive-In was founded in 1984. Before that, it operated as Burl's Dairy Creme, operating from 1964 to 1976.
Virtual view
The public is invited to a virtual or online public meeting that starts Monday to learn more about a project to replace the Kansas City Southern Railroad bridge over South Range Line Road.
The meeting will be available through Monday, Dec. 27, and can be accessed at www.modot.org/range-line-roadkansas-city-southern-railroad-bridge-replacement.
The public is invited to make comments and/or ask questions about the plan to replace the bridge. The new bridge will be 2 feet higher, 15 feet wider and 27 feet shorter than the existing bridge and will include sidewalks.
The current bridge was rebuilt in 1976 and carries approximately 24,580 vehicles per day. Work to replace it will begin this spring. It will reopen to traffic by early November. The estimated cost of the project is $6.8 million.
Those unable to access the online meeting are encouraged to contact the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southwest District Office at 417-895-7600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.