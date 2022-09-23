It’s been a while since I have purchased a sweet treat at Andy’s Frozen Custard, 2934 S. Range Line Road.
When I went there last Wednesday, I had a reason. I wanted to see if I could get a better view of the progress that is being made with the demolition and replacement of the railroad overpass in the 2900 block of Range Line.
Once inside, I ordered something I have not had in a long, long time — a root beer float. The view of the bridge from Andy’s was a bit disappointing, but the root beer float did not disappoint. It was the perfect choice for one of the hottest days on record in September. The last time it was this hot in Joplin was in 1954.
Andy’s was being manned by a couple of workers, including one guy who appeared capable of doing it all. I asked him about the bridge project. From his view, he said it had been fun to watch the old bridge come down. He said it also was entertaining to watch cars try to make the curve coming off of Range Line onto East 29th Street.
Apparently there had been some close calls there.
While I was there, I noticed that most motorists were making appropriate U-turns and not driving into the parking lot of Andy’s or Bricktown Brewery. Some chose to turn onto East 29th Street. Motorists have access to the businesses on either end of the overpass.
I, for one, have decided there is no reason for me to drive on East 29th Street, East 26th Street or East 24th Street to circumvent the closing. I am using East 32nd Street, Connecticut Avenue and East 20th Street to connect to the parts of Range Line that exist on the north and south sides of the overpass.
From other viewpoints, one can see that significant progress is being made with the widening of the bridge on its east and west sides. It appears the west side is progressing faster than the east side. Large concrete panels are being installed and interconnected to create the walls of the bridge. It’s fascinating to watch and something you don’t get to see very often.
Built in 1976, the overpass spans a Kansas City Southern Railway line.
It is being demolished and replaced because it has been deteriorating and has required numerous repairs over the last several years. About 24,500 vehicles a day used the overpass.
The $6.2 million bridge will be 2 feet higher and 15 feet wider. The contractor, Hartman and Co., of Springfield, also will construct sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.
The closing started on Sept. 6. The contractor has 89 days from the day the street section is closed to finish the structural work. It looks like we have 71 days to go.
Opening ahead
It won’t be long before pink boxes filled with Crumbl Cookies will be available in Joplin.
The new storefront at 430 Geneva Ave., which is south of Jefferson’s restaurant, is nearing completion in the North Point Crossing shopping center.
The company on Sept. 7 posted a notice on its website seeking a general manager and bakers for the store.
Crumbl Cookies was founded by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley when they opened their first location in 2017 in Logan, Utah. At that time, they served chocolate chip cookies for takeout and delivery.
Since 2017, the brand now has 264 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, according to its website. Crumbl is known for its rotating menu, which was established in December 2018. Each week the stores change their menus with new and current recipes.
Coffee with a Cop
Panera Bread, 2041 E. 32nd St., will host “Coffee with a Cop” from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Panera Bread said Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for communication and positive interaction between law enforcement agencies and the public. It began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and continues each year on the first Wednesday in October, furthering efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between communities and law enforcement.
Panera Bread invites residents to come out for a free cup of coffee, speak with officers and have questions answered.
