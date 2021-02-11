It is no secret that restaurants in general are struggling to stay open during this pandemic. But some are rising to the challenge. An example of that is Billy Sims BBQ, 2830 E. Seventh St.
This restaurant, located just west of Seventh Street and Range Line Road, has seen sales improve over past year thanks to the effective use of drive-thru ordering.
"We are built to be able to send you home with a complete meal for four to 10 people that's ready to eat,'' said Kevin Mandarini, the manager of the restaurant. "We had good growth last year because of that. Our drive-thru has helped our sales grow while in-person dining has fallen because of COVID-19.''
In addition to that, the restaurant has added a new feature to the Monday lineup: all-you-can-eat ribs and sides for $16.99. That's from 3 to 9 p.m. on Mondays.
Mandarini said that idea was a corporate one to strengthen sales on what is generally the slowest day of the week. It's worked and could become a permanent feature.
Restaurant owners have used the pandemic, which has slowed in-person dining, to make improvements to their businesses. The inside and outside of Billy Sims have been repainted. It's part of a larger effort to update the appearance and efficiency of the restaurant.
The plan is for the restaurant to have a grand reopening this spring in connection with its 10-year anniversary. Football legend Billy Sims is slated to attend.
It's been my experience that Billy Sims offers a consistent product. I always get the sliced brisket sandwich, which comes with white onion, a pepperoncini and a pickle. In my opinion, if your sandwich does not come with those extras, it's not real barbecue. After talking with Mandarini, it was clear that Sims himself believes that too.
New office
Venture Group Real Estate, a new real estate group in the Joplin market, has opened an office in a storefront at 1530 S. Main St.
Jason Wallace, a team manager, said Venture Group formed in December 2019 with an office in Neosho, though it had agents working in Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction. After a successful first year with more than $54 million in regional sales, the group, which now has 12 agents, decided to open a second office in Joplin with a Main Street profile.
"We do everything — commercial, residential and farms. We also work with Table Rock Lake properties,'' Wallace said.
For details, call 417-621-1883.
Discounts on discounts
Last week, I went looking for bargains at Macy's in Northpark Mall. I was surprised to find that there is still quite a bit of merchandise left in this store-closing sale.
I went looking for shoes and other essentials, such as belts and T-shirts. There was a broad selection of men's and women's seasonal clothing with discounts up to 60% off the ticketed price. In fact, there were discounts on the discounts where you could get another 10% off.
Macy's is using this store closing to clear out some high-quality rugs with discounts up to 70% off the ticketed price. Also, if you are looking for fixtures and clothing racks to open your own storefront, here's your chance.
A store clerk told me the closing sale could end in March.
More on chicken
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote that I had to laugh out loud when I heard someone suggest that the pandemic could be over in mere weeks if they put the drive-thru workers at Chick-fil-A in charge of the vaccine rollout. If you have seen the Chick-fil-A on Range Line Road in operation, you know what I'm talking about — it's a model of efficiency.
An astute reader brought this bit of news from South Carolina to my attention.
The mayor of Mount Pleasant was not in a pleasant mood about the slow pace of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in his town. So he asked the manager of the local Chick-fil-A for some help. The manager quickly diagnosed the problem. There were not enough people on the front end to handle the registrations. Some local Rotary volunteers were recruited and pressed into action. The hourslong wait was reduced to 15 minutes.
This account, notable for its resourcefulness on the part of the mayor and the helpfulness of the volunteers, underscores one of the high hurdles that vaccinators must overcome to get this pandemic under control: the registration and lining up of the people who want to be vaccinated. The process has got to be simplified and streamlined.
We got some good news on that front last week. Walmart has joined the war on COVID-19 and will be administering vaccines as soon as it gets its registration process up and running. The key point here is this: The more people we have distributing vaccines to the widest audience possible, the better.
With variants on the rise across the country, the Walmart announcement could not be more timely. It really is a race against the clock.
