Sometimes I'm a little behind the curve when it comes to keeping on top of Joplin's restaurant scene. It was never more evident than last Wednesday night when I made my first visit to Blackstone Gastropub. Apparently I'm among the last to know that Joplin has a fantastic new choice when it comes dining out because the place was packed.
I am so glad I made a reservation with Damien Tiregol, the owner. You might recognize that name. He is the owner and head chef at Crabby's Seafood Bar & Grill, 815 W. Seventh St. This restaurant has been a top choice for fine dining in Joplin for more than 25 years. So I asked Tiregol why he would take on another restaurant.
"I'm a glutton for punishment," he said with a laugh. "Really, both of these places are a piece of me. I love fine dining and working with intricate foods. But I love to eat fast food. I love burgers and smoked meats. I think Blackstone is a counterpoint to Crabby's. I felt like this is what Joplin needed — a comfortable place where people can gather for good food that is less high-end."
A friend took me to Blackstone, 1521 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway, as a Christmas gift. We ordered a Moscow mule and a bloody Mary with an appetizer: the fried Brussels sprouts. I was expecting whole sprouts. These sprouts were shredded with a mandoline slicer. They were served with a white-bean humus. We knew right then that we were in for a great night of dining. The drinks confirmed that.
I ordered a triple-decker club sandwich with all of the trimmings. My friend ordered a grilled chicken sandwich. Tiregol surprised us with a sample of his smoked burnt ends, the restaurant's flagship entree. I am so glad he did. Our sandwiches were spot on, but the burnt ends were out of this world. They were served with au gratin potatoes in a small cast-iron skillet and some grilled vegetables. Tiregol might not think this is high-end food, but to our palates, it was that and more.
The restaurant offers a selection of appetizers including mussels, gouda fondue and double wings that are brined, smoked and then fried. The wings can be seasoned with your choice of sauces and dry rubs. There are Cobb, wedge and blackened salmon Caesar salads.
Blackstone's burgers are served with two 4-ounce beef patties. The beef is a mixture of chuck, short rib and brisket that is hand rolled and smashed to order. All burgers and sandwiches come with house-cut fries. The burgers range in price from $10 to $14. Most of the entrees are a couple of dollars more.
The burgers are like works of art. If you don't believe me, visit Blackstone's Facebook page and scroll through the pictures. Here are two examples: The Blackstone Smash is topped with pork belly, bacon-onion jam and house-made pimento cheese. The B.A.B. is topped with pork belly, onion straws, fresh jalapenos, beer cheese sauce, an over-easy egg and the house sauce. You won't see burgers like these in any other restaurant in Joplin.
The sandwiches include fried, blackened or grilled chicken, fried cod and smoked sausage. The BLT features toasted jalapenos, cornbread, fried green tomatoes, pork belly, shredded lettuce and avocado aioli.
There are a half dozen entrees that are served with either a Caesar or house salad. These include chicken tenders and waffles, fish and chips, smoked burnt ends, an aged ribeye steak, seared salmon and something called the "The Meat Sweats Pasta." The pasta dish features burnt ends, smoked chicken, smoked sausage, peppers, onions and toasted garlic Alfredo.
Before you order, make sure you haven't missed hearing about the daily special. The daily special might be a club sandwich, a flatbread pizza, a rib sandwich, a luau or chili burger, blackened smoke scallops, or bangers and mash.
I would be remiss if I did not mention how this gastropub came into existence. It was built by the late Gary "Cat" Johnson, a superstar standout in the history of high school basketball in Joplin. He was so fast on the court as a point guard he was described as "a blur.'' During his junior and senior seasons at Memorial High School, the Eagles went 62-1.
Johnson, a successful car salesman with a lot at the southwest corner of North St. Louis Avenue and Broadway, decided to clear land north of his sales lot to create a restaurant called Taste of the South, which opened in August 2018. You could get barbecue as well as fried chicken and catfish there. Johnson saw his restaurant open before he died at age 59 in April 2019, but he did not have enough time to see it live up to its potential.
It seemed to me that Johnson, who grew up in East Town, created the restaurant as a way to give back to the neighborhood that meant so much to him. I called Betty Smith, who at 91 is the historian of East Town, and asked her if my impression was right.
She said, "He was always thinking that way about East Town — always. He wanted to give something back."
How did she think he would feel if he knew that his car lot was now a Simple Simon's Pizza and that the restaurant he had created was now the hottest ticket in town?
"He would be so proud," she said.
